MotoGP »

Show us your bike!

1 July 2017
Have you got a hidden beauty in the garage and want to show it off to like-minded motorsport fans? This could be for you...
Show us your bike!
Show us your bike!
Have you got a hidden beauty in the garage and want to show it off to like-minded motorsport fans? This could be for you.

Crash.net is launching a new series where readers will be able to parade their favourite motorcycle and tell us the stories behind them. We're on the lookout for walk around videos which demonstrate why you think should your car should be featured on the site.

The best video entries will be entered into a prize draw and one lucky winner chosen at random will receive a £100 Amazon gift voucher for their efforts.

What to do:

It couldn't be easier – whether using your mobile phone or a camera send in a video of your motorcycle with you introducing yourself, the bike and then walk around it telling us your favourite features or stories about it.

When you send in the video don't forget to include your name, age, hometown, model of motorcycle and motorcycle age. All entries should be sent to: video@crash.net

Remember the best entry chosen at random will win a £100 Amazon gift voucher.

Tagged as: motorcycle
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Motorcycle fans, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Motorcycle fans, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Motorcycle fans, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Motorcycle fans, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Johann Zarco, Moto2, Motorcycle Live [Credit: ianhopgoodphotography.com]
Johann Zarco, Moto2, Motorcycle Live [Credit: ianhopgoodphotography.com]
Johann Zarco, Moto2, Motorcycle Live [Credit: ianhopgoodphotography.com]
Johann Zarco, Moto2, Motorcycle Live [Credit: ianhopgoodphotography.com]
Johann Zarco, Moto2, Motorcycle Live [Credit: ianhopgoodphotography.com]
Girl on motorcycle, Indianapolis MotoGP 2012
Carole Nash MCN Motorcycle Show 2012 girls
Ross Noble is revving himself up for a celebrity motorcycle ride out to raise money for Riders for Health as part of London’s biggest biking event, the 2012 Carole Nash MCN Motorcycle Show.
Dougie Lampkin. Carole Nash MCN Motorcycle show
Carole Nash MCN Motorcycle show
Carole Nash MCN Motorcycle show
Revolution Stunt Show. Carole Nash MCN Motorcycle show
Actor Danny John-Jules, BBC MotoGP presenter Matt Roberts and sponsor, manager and motorcycle dealer Steve Keys ready for Viva Valencia
Motorcycle Live babes [Pic credit: Ian Hopgood]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 