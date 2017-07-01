Marquez denies Petrucci for 8th straight German pole

By Neil Morrison

Danilo Petrucci was just two minutes away from securing a famous maiden MotoGP pole position at a soaking wet Sachsenring, but he was to be denied, with Marc Marquez excelling in the closing moments to nab top spot.Marquez, who sits just eleven points behind championship leader Andrea Dovizioso in the championship standings, cheekily used Petrucci's tow for the first of two late flying laps, the second of which confirmed his speed, and put him 0.16s clear of the Italian.The result means Marquez will start his eighth straight race at the venue in East Germany from pole position, a remarkable run that stretches all the way back to his final year in the 125cc class in 2010.And the 15-minute session wasn't without incident. Mid-way through, Marquez saw rival and fellow Catalan Maverick Viñales pass with a fairly close move at turn two. The Repsol Honda man quickly responded, stuffing his machine under the Movistar Yamaha at the very next corner. To say Viñales was not amused would be something of an understatement.Marquez's result was made all the better considering the wet-weather struggles of title rivals Valentino Rossi (ninth), Andrea Dovizioso (tenth) and Maverick Viñales (eleventh). 24-year old Marquez must surely sense an opportunity to claw real ground back in Sunday's race.There was frustration for Petrucci, who thought a first ever pole position was within reach. The 26-year old Italian, who recently signed an extension to stay with Pramac Ducati in '18, used his experience in Q1 to get a feel for the track.Thus he was considerably faster than the rest in the opening six minutes of Q2. Petrucci gradually quickened his pace further as the start of a drying line formed around the track. Still, a third straight front row start isn't a bad consolation for missing out.Like Marquez, Dani Pedrosa must sense an opportunity to get back into the title race. The Spaniard was quick throughout, and appeared the most likely to challenge Petrucci, until his younger team-mate found his groove. Pedrosa was just under half a second slower than the Italian.Cal Crutchlow will lead the second row away thanks to securing the fourth fastest time, a place ahead of home hero Jonas Folger. Jorge Lorenzo (sixth) will be relieved to be back among the top six after his Assen nightmare.KTM achieved its best qualifying result in MotoGP to date thanks to sterling work from Pol Espargaro. Like Petrucci, the Catalan navigated his way through Q1, his last lap in that session pushing a frustrated Jack Miller (13th) back a place. In the end he would out-qualify brother Aleix (eighth), no mean feat considering the Aprilia RS-GP's speed this weekend.There would be no miracle cure for Movistar Yamaha, with Rossi struggling to ninth. Only a late switch to Michelin's medium rear wet tyre improved his fortunes, as he had been the last of the twelve riders.Dovizioso was a disappointing tenth, and Viñales – so quick in this morning's FP3 – will no doubt be bemused with eleventh, the same qualifying position he achieved at Assen last week. No doubt about it, both Rossi and Viñales will be praying for a dry race on Sunday. Alvaro Bautista was twelfth.