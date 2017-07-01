Petrucci to continue with Pramac Ducati in 2018

By Neil Morrison

The latest piece of the 2018 jigsaw has fallen into place as Danilo Petrucci has signed to stay with the Pramac Ducati team for next season, after a recent run of excellent results.Petrucci is a factory Ducati contracted rider this year, and is competing aboard a fully supported GP17, a machine that is a similar spec to factory riders Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo.His renewal for 2018 sees his contract remain in factory hands, a just reward for his recent form that has yielded two podium finishes, including a surprise third at Mugello and a second at Assen.Although it has not been officially confirmed, it is all but certain that Petrucci will again have the latest Desmosedici machinery next season. Anything else would be a 'demotion'.The news comes after Petrucci recently revealed that his manager had been speaking to Aprilia about a possible switch to the Noale factory in 2018. Paddock rumour suggested Aprilia had gone as far as to offer Petrucci a handsome contract for the move.In the end, Petrucci opted to stay with Ducati and the same team he has competed with for the past two-and-a-half seasons.After three years riding uncompetitive CRT machinery, Petrucci signed to compete with the satellite Ducati squad in 2015. A run of ever-improving results culminated in a second place at that year's wet British Grand Prix.Petrucci then won out in an inter-team battle with Scott Redding for a full factory GP17 in the second half of last year, and the Italian is very much making the most of his prize.The 26-year old from Terno quickly showed his stunning podium finish in front of a home crowd at Mugello was no one off. Petrucci soon secured front row starting berths in Barcelona and the Netherlands, and only narrowly missed out on a debut win at Assen.He said, “I am very happy to stay with Octo Pramac Racing, I am glad to remain in the team I consider my home. I am also proud to be the longest-serving rider in the history of such an important team.“I would like to thank Paolo Campinoti – Pramac team owner - who welcomed me into the Pramac family and Francesco Guidotti who believed in me.“A special thanks also to Gigi Dall'Igna, Paolo Ciabatti, and Claudio Domenicali for the support of Ducati, and for providing me with a factory bike that gives me the possibility to obtain great results.”Pramac Ducati team owner Paolo Campinoti said, “We are glad to have reached the agreement with Danilo Petrucci to continue a project that is giving us great satisfaction.“We have great confidence in the rider's skills, and we are proud to have a fantastic person in our team. However, we are still not content. We will pretend always more and more from him. This is in Pramac's DNA.”And finally, team boss Francesco Guidotti spoke of how Pramac has won after taking a gamble on the ex-CRT man at the close of 2014.“Two years ago we believed in Danilo. A bet that we feel we have won. The technical project involving Petrux and Ducati is in continuous growth and we are confident that we will obtain great results together, thanks to the work of the technicians and of the whole Octo Pramac Racing Team.”