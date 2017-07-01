Moto2 Germany: Morbidelli takes pole with late dash

Franco Morbidelli got the best of the tricky conditions to secure pole late in qualifying for the Moto2 Grand Prix in Germany.The EG 0,0 Marc VDS championship leader romped to the top at the wet Sachsenring, which dried quickly and showed excellent grip after its resurfacing, to lead off a race for the fifth time this season.The Italian lead at the flag before being overtaken by Alex Marquez, his last lap was still live though, and his final run of 1m 32.159 took him past his team-mate, completing a 1-2 for the team.The Kalex duo are joined by Sandro Cortese, who will be hoping he can use his home advantage to good effect from third for Dynavolt Intact GP, he will also be the top Suter on the grid.A late lap propelled Mattia Pasini (Italtrans) back into the equation in fourth. He is joined on row two by world championship novice Hector Garzo. The 19-year-old impressed by featuring near the top consistently in the damp for Tech 3 as he replaces the injured Xavi Vierge.Miguel Oliveira had held the number one spot for Red Bull KTM Ajo before yet another disruptive downpour, he returned to be fast after the rain but was pushed out of contention for the front row finishing his Saturday sixth.Tom Luthi suffered a similar fate and found himself pushed back to seventh for CarXpert Interwetten, with Simone Corsi the best Speed Up rider in eighth.Fabio Quartararo(Pons HP40) and Pecco Bagnaia(Sky Racing Team VR46) fought it out for top rookie honours with the Frenchman just ahead in ninth.Fellow rookie Jorge Navarro was the only faller, so the Gresini man could only watch as his time fell to 18th on the timesheets.Xavier Simeon was the first rider to brave the rain, leading the way in showing improvements were possible, rising up to fifth before everyone else reaped the benefits of his risk, leaving him and his Tasca Racing machine shuffled back to 20th.Tarran Mackenzie made up chunks of time as he continues to learn Moto2 to move up to 28th for Kiefer Racing.Lorenzo Baldassarri was absent through injury and has been replaced by Federico Fuligni at Forward Racing, he qualified 31st.