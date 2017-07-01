Vinales: Now it’s clear where the limits are

By Neil Morrison

After an incident-packed Saturday, Maverick Viñales tried to play down a near-collision with championship rival Marc Marquez in qualifying, but warned, “now it's clear where the limits are.”Viñales qualified a disappointing eleventh at the Sachsenring, his Yamaha M1 spinning excessively in the wet conditions, impeding him on the exit of the track's numerous tight and twisty corners.However, it was a coming together with Marquez that had him wagging his finger in the middle of the qualifying shootout. Having passed Marquez at turn two, Viñales soon found the Repsol Honda rider barging past at the following corner.Viñales had cooled down by the time his scheduled media debrief rolled around. Speaking in English, he offered, “It's something I have in the pocket [memory]. If I have to do it [to him in the future], I'm not going to think. You know, I will do it. Anyway, nothing happened.”When switching to his native tongue, the 22-year old, gave a little more detail, and claimed Marquez knew exactly what he was doing."Marc stopped in the middle of turn one and then [two corners later] he stopped with my bike. It's hard not to do that on purpose. It was timed, but I'll remember it and when I have to use it, I will. It's clear to me where the limits are from now on."When leaving the second corner Marc wanted to brake with my bike, not to make the corner. If Marquez is trying to wind me up, he won't find anything.”Turning to the M1's issues in the wet, Viñales said the M1 was working well on corner entry. However, its power delivery wasn't working, leading to excessive wheel spin on corner exit.“In the wet we are struggling a lot. I don't know why. I did some laps behind Dani. Our bike is very strong with the front, braking and going to the corners. I feel really strong.“But suddenly when we touch the gas we lose so much. Our bike has no drive. Especially from 0 to 100 our bike is really slow. It's very strange, because in the dry it's totally the opposite.“I said this also in Assen and also in Argentina. It's a problem we have. We have to resolve it. The electronics are not working well on the bike so we have to resolve that.”Asked whether the two different chassis both he and Valentino Rossi have available to them this weekend react differently in the wet, he continued, “No, they are really similar. They are really similar.“The problem we have in the wet, for me, is more about the electronics. They didn't work in the correct way, especially when I go for the gas. Because in the rest the bike is great. Corner speed, turning, in the wet [it's good]. But on the gas, the electronics are not the best.”Viñales' struggles in the rain contrasted sharply with his speed in the dry. In FP3, he showed real pace on a medium front-hard rear tyre combination, and ran Marquez close for top spot.“Anyway, in the dry condition I feel really good. I think we have a really good bike. Still I have to improve in sector two, but that's on my own, you know, my [racing] line. So, I'm quite curious about tomorrow. If the race is dry we have good potential I think.”