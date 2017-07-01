Marquez explains Vinales ‘misunderstanding’

By Neil Morrison

Marc Marquez has stated that the qualifying incident with Maverick Viñales when both men came together was a 'misunderstanding', as the Repsol Honda rider had wrongly expected his fellow Catalan to move off the racing line.The pair clashed mid-way through qualifying for the German Grand Prix after Viñales had overtaken Marquez at turn two. The reigning world champion instantly reacted to the move, forcefully pushing past the Movistar Yamaha at the very next bend.Viñales was nonplussed to say the least, and Marquez went on to say that he had already apoligised for the incident, and that the most important thing was that the move had not caused a crash.“With Maverick it was a little bit of a misunderstanding,” said Marquez, who secured a brilliant eighth consecutive pole position at the Sachsenring on Saturday. “I was pushing and trying to keep the rhythm on the wet tyres, especially at the beginning, and I overtook him.“I was just pushing another lap but of course maybe my line in turn two is very different. I go in very slow then keep a lot the gas. But, yeah, he overtook me from inside, go a little bit wide, and honestly I expect or I thought he was going wide.“But then he come back earlier than I expect and we had some contact. I already said sorry to him. But the most important thing is that both of us stayed on the bike.”Viñales was clearly angered at the time, and was still remonstrating with his fellow Catalan when the pair came to a halt for a practice start at the end of the session.The Movistar Yamaha rider said of the incident, “"Marc stopped in the middle of turn one and then [two corners later] he stopped with my bike. It's hard not to do that on purpose. It was timed, but I'll remember it and when I have to use it, I will. It's clear to me where the limits are from now on.”Speaking of the possibilities of tomorrow's race, Marquez went on to state his aim is to finish in front of those riders – Andrea Dovizioso, Viñales and Valentino Rossi – currently ahead of him in the world championship, who, for differing reasons endured troubled qualifying sessions.“It's something that's not in my hands," said Marquez. "I mean, I can win the race but if Dovi or Viñales finish second, still I'm there [behind them]. But the most important thing is to find the same feeling as today.“I was very strong in the morning and also in the afternoon. Try to be competitive from the warm-up and then we will see. But of course it is a circuit that we have some possibilities to make closer the gap to the top guys.“We will try. We will not have this opportunity very weekend but my main target is to try and finish in front of all of them to try and be closer in the championship.”