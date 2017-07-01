Marquez: We’re ready in both conditions

By Neil Morrison

Marc Marquez has stressed the need to maintain concentration at the German Grand Prix in the midst of changeable weather conditions that could necessitate a flag-to-flag MotoGP race on Sunday.The Spaniard was in sensational form during qualifying, as, in wet conditions, he sped to his first pole position since Austin in April, the eighth consecutive year that he has triumphed in qualifying at the anti-clockwise German venue - a run that goes all the way back to his days in the 125cc class in 2010.Crucially, Marquez also showed speed in abundance in the dry, as he topped FP3 after showing fantastic pace. Only Maverick Viñales was able to get close.Speaking in the qualifying press conference, Marquez said his patient approach in the 15-minute Q2 shootout paid off, as he attempted to assess the tricky conditions before gradually increasing his speed.“It looks like every year it's more and more difficult," he said. "Qualifying it was quite critical. In the wet you never know which feeling you will have on the bike. Going into Q2 the feeling was a little bit strange.“At the beginning I was patient. I tried to take the feeling with the bike, and was waiting to go faster and faster. I tried to push to my limits in the last part of the practice but then I realised that with less water there was even less grip.“So it was quite difficult to improve the lap time. The main target was to be on the front row. We did it, and got the pole position, so I'm very happy. Of course, tomorrow I hope for a dry race because also the pace is quite good.”Speaking of the new asphalt, laid for this year's event, and how it reacted to the rain, Marquez continued, “It's incredible. Even last year it already got dry so quick in the race.“It looks like this year, with the new asphalt, even more so. It's something that for tomorrow we need to be really concentrated if it's wet or dry, because it can be a flag-to-flag race.“The most important is that in the wet the feeling is also good. We are ready in both conditions. I'm looking forward to being here [press conference] tomorrow, to be on the podium, but of course, we will try to fight for the victory.”Marquez is currently fourth in the MotoGP world championship, just eleven points behind leader Andrea Dovizioso.