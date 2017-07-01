Petrucci ‘on the limit’ for third straight front row

By Neil Morrison

When all was said and done, Danilo Petrucci could contemplate a positive day at the Sachsenring, where he not only secured his third consecutive front row start in MotoGP, but also announced a contract renewal with Ducati that sees him staying in the Pramac garage for 2018.It had all started so badly for the 26-year old too. Vying for a top ten spot at the close of FP3 - held in the dry - that would have guaranteed an automatic passage into Q2, Petrucci fell at the final corner with just minutes to spare.In some ways, that fall was a blessing. Q1 allowed Petrucci to get a feel for the wet conditions after a lunchtime shower. Having topped that session, he jumped to the top of the Q2 leaderboard, staying there until the closing minutes.In the end, Petrucci admitted eventual pole sitter Marc Marquez was simply faster, but he complained of a lack of rear traction was also partly to blame. Still, a third straight front row was reason enough to celebrate.“Coming from Q1 was a little bit easier for me to get the right pace at the beginning,” conceded Petrucci. “Maybe I had to wait a little bit because at the end, when I tried again to go fast, I missed a little bit the rear traction.“But, anyway, I did a very good lap. Marc was faster than me. I was on my limit. But considering this morning I crashed on my last lap when I was almost into Q2 directly.”Petrucci admitted a front row would have been unlikely, had it not been for the rain. Still, he is sure of challenging toward the front in either wet or dry conditions on Sunday.“I think even the wet conditions help me a little bit,” he said. “I don't know if I could have reached the front row in dry conditions. But anyway, it's my third consecutive front row start. The fourth, including Mugello. But, I'm really happy. The weather for tomorrow we still don't know. I'm quite positive in both conditions.”Second represents the Terni-rider's best ever qualifying in MotoGP, with third place – achieved recently at Montmeló and then Assen – his previous best.