Pedrosa: Wet or dry, we’re riding well

By Neil Morrison

A week on from a trying race weekend at Assen, and Dani Pedrosa is back in the mix with MotoGP's frontrunners, as he secured his third front row start of 2017 at the Sachsenring.Having struggled to get heat into his tyres throughout the Dutch Grand Prix, Pedrosa has been among the top three in each free practice sessions in Germany. A fine ride to third capped off a positive day for the Repsol Honda team.The 31-year old Spaniard was honest in his self-assessment: “I was riding better in the wet” than a week ago, when he struggled to the twelfth fastest qualifying time at Assen.“Of course, [I'm] happy because, like you said, wet or dry we were riding well. Last weekend was very difficult, especially in the same conditions to qualify well, but today we managed to do a good pace in the wet, also in the dry.“Already from yesterday I was riding better in the wet. I was riding well also today. I'm happy especially with this front row. It's always very important at this track to be in the front row because the first corners are very tight and it's important to be in the front.”Pedrosa's underwhelming Dutch Grand Prix dropped him to fifth in the championship standings, 28 points behind current leader Andrea Dovizioso.However, two of the current championship top three –Dovizioso and Valentino Rossi – said he is by no means out of the running.For Sunday's race, Pedrosa expressed confidence at scoring a good finish in either wet or dry conditions.“We don't know [about the conditions]. For sure we need to see tomorrow first. It seems like if it's dry we work well on the dry setup. If its rain it can also, but you see when it was raining it was really strong rain.“There was a lot of water in not many minutes. But at the same time, if it stops raining it dries up so fast that the rain race can be changing the condition all the time. We need to focus for any situation, but at least we are fast in both cases.”