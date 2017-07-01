Crutchlow: Slides help Honda, tyre gamble

By Peter McLaren

Cal Crutchlow feels the naturally sideways style of the RC213V is proving to be an advantage around the tight and twisty Sachsenring, venue for the German MotoGP.Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez set the fastest time of the weekend in FP3, then took pole position in a wet qualifying session that saw three Honda riders in the top four."The Honda works well here, but also the riders work well with the Honda because we slide," said Crutchlow. "The rear wheel is never in line at all around this circuit and we take advantage of that."Turn 1 to Turn 2 we are already sliding... the others suffer more if they slide than we do, because they are not used to sliding. It's always been the case when you come here."The Honda suffers less than the others, because naturally the bike slides way too much. So we are used to it and they are not."The LCR rider was speaking after qualifying fourth at the resurfaced Sachsenring, which he described as having more grip than any other circuit in the wet."Honestly, what we're pushing like in the rain now, it's like a dry race after 25 laps... You're not too far off dry times. They've done a good job of resurfacing it and the lean angle we get here in the rain is quite high. The difference between here and Assen is night and day."I'm a little disappointed not to be on the front row today, because in the last lap I was on some good sectors but in the last two corners I just had no grip because the tyre was overheating. I lost two and a half tenths minimum just on the acceleration. But I'm happy with fourth."Due to the resurfacing, no less than four different front and rear slicks are on offer from Michelin this weekend.While free practice was extended to help teams gather data, the wet weather meant there has not been a dry afternoon session. Crutchlow declared he is willing to take a tyre gamble, should the race be dry."The rear I'm not too sure. But in the front I'm going to gamble with the hard tyre and I haven't even touched it! I said that at the last race and it was not really possible because it was half-raining, even before the start of the race it was dodgy. So I didn't take the risk."But tomorrow, why not? Nobody's turned a lap on it this weekend and nobody will use it in morning warm-up. It makes it more exciting doesn't it! We'll see. It'll either work or not, but I don't think it will give me a massive benefit because the harder right-hand side is going to be a lot, lot worse."Crutchlow also again insisted that something needs to be done to reduce the number of accidents at the fast Turn 11 'waterfall' corner."They need to do something. Just tell me this, if somebody got seriously injured would something happen? Yes. So are we waiting for someone to get seriously injured? They would have to change the corner. So that means they can change the corner and they have to change it now because [serious injury] could happen tomorrow."We obviously discussed it yesterday [in the Safety Commission]. We don't know what we can do, but to me they need to do something."They need to slow down the right-hand corner. If they slow down the left [before it], it doesn't necessarily mean the right will be any slower because we are not full-throttle through there anyway."We come here every year and at one time it was because of 'the Bridgestones', then 'the rider', then 'if you do a slow lap'. How many crashes have we had there now? Probably 50 different circumstances and 50 different crashes. But, it's the same for everyone."