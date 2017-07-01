MotoGP »

MotoGP Germany: Dovizioso laments ‘very bad’ qualifying

1 July 2017
Andrea Dovizioso believes an unexpected drop in the performance of his rear tyre, and bad electronics set-up were behind a poor showing in qualifying.
MotoGP Germany: Dovizioso laments ‘very bad’ qualifying
While Ducati colleague Danilo Petrucci rolled into parc fermé after qualifying second, Andrea Dovizioso was left to count the cost of an unexpected rear tyre drop that led to him qualifying a disappointing tenth for the German Grand Prix.

The Italian was visibly nonplussed at the afternoon's proceedings, his task of navigating a way through the third and second rows ahead on Sunday made all the more complicated by the Sachsenring's tight layout, which doesn't tend to make overtaking easy.

Dovizioso appeared puzzled by the performance of his rear tyre in the 15-minute Q2. After four laps it had dropped, he explained. Strange, considering he posted 24 laps on the same compound the previous afternoon, in similar conditions.

“Today was very bad. I'm not happy about the position and the lap time. I didn't manage the qualifying in the perfect way, but the reason is the opposite things happened from yesterday. So I couldn't know.

“Yesterday, I did 24 laps with the same tyres and I did the lap time at the end, and I didn't have any problem with the drop of the rear tyre. And today in four laps, I decided not to push the first four laps, especially on the rear, to save the tyre for the last few laps, because I knew the track could become dry.

“I finished the tyre. I didn't have any more grip on the rear, and also the electronics didn't work in the right way because the tyre was finished. At the end I tried to push but I was so slow, and the tyre was finished. I didn't expect that, and that's why we are tenth.”

Still, Dovizioso feels a strong result is entirely possible on Sunday. “For sure. I'm stronger than tenth but a lot of riders have a very similar pace, so it's really difficult to understand who will be fast after fifteen laps, especially with this weekend and with the wet.

“And we're not the fastest, so it was very important to start in the first or second row. So I'm not happy about that. But fortunately Valentino and Maverick are there with me. The race is long, and we have to try to get the maximum.”

And has he made a decision regarding the tyre choice? “We still haven't made a choice, but apart from Marc, I think nobody did a lot of laps on the tire. It will be unknown, like Assen.”

By Neil Morrison


Codger

July 01, 2017 9:06 PM

Tyres play too big a part in a rider's chances and Michelin haven't seem to have noticed that fact. They seem to think that they are doing a good job, and are saying so. As for making it compulsory for everyone to test a 4th tyre who gave them that right ?


