PICTURE: Latest Yamaha fairing at Sachsenring

MotoGP Germany: Latest Yamaha fairing at Sachsenring - PICTURE

1 July 2017
Yamaha has brought a modified version of its 'winglet fairing' for use at this weekend's German MotoGP.

The tweaks, trialed at the Barcelona test, include a series of small holes in the fairing section covering the winglets.

The holes presumably make the winglets more efficient, either by allowing more air to be 'sucked' over the surface of the winglets, increasing downforce, or by reducing the drag.

Such changes (removing material) can be made without being classed as a 'new' fairing, which would require homologation, since the outside profile is the same.

Technical Director Danny Aldridge confirmed to Crash.net that no team has yet used its one available in-season fairing update.

New manufacturer KTM is exempt from the update limit.

By Peter McLaren


