Folger fastest in close warm-up

Jonas Folger has underlined his potential as a dark horse for today's German Grand Prix by posting the fastest time in Sunday's 20-minute warm-up.
The home hero, preparing for his first home GP as a MotoGP rider, posted a 1m 21.635s lap, good enough to lead the session by 0.15s. Honda's Dani Pedrosa was second.
Although a little disappointed by eighth place in qualifying, Aleix Espargaro is another podium dark horse for today. The Aprilia rider was a strong third, while Maverick Viñales confirmed his – and Yamaha's – speed in the dry with with fourth quickest time.
Title rival Andrea Dovizioso was a place behind in fifth, while LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow was sixth. Only yesterday Pol Espargaro achieved KTM's best qualifying in MotoGP to date with a fine seventh place. Here, wild card rider Mika Kallio finished the session in the same position. Valentino Rossi was eighth.
Pol Espargaro was ninth, ahead of pole sitter Marc Marquez, an uncharacteristic tenth at this track.
1. Jonas Folger
2. Dani Pedrosa
3. Aleix Espargaro
4. Maverick Viñales
5. Andrea Dovizioso
6. Cal Crutchlow
7. Mika Kallio
8. Valentino Rossi
9. Pol Espargaro
10. Marc Marquez
11. Johann Zarco
12. Scott Redding
13. Andrea Iannone
14. Alvaro Bautista
15. Alex Rins
16. Jack Miller
17. Hector Barbera
18. Karel Abraham
19. Tito Rabat
20. Sam Lowes
21. Loris Baz
22. Danilo Petrucci
23. Jorge Lorenzo
24. Bradley Smith
By Neil Morrison
