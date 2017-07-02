Marquez: Folger was a great surprise

Marc Marquez says he was taken by surprise by the pace of MotoGP rookie Jonas Folger as he claimed an incredible fifth premier class win in a row at the Sachsenring.Marquez, who was celebrating his eighth successive victory in all classes at the German circuit, believed his Repsol Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa would prove the biggest obstacle to his prospects of victory on Sunday.However, Folger – urged own by his home fans – took the lead in the early stages and was never far behind Marquez when the reigning world champion moved to the front on lap 11 when the Monster Tech 3 Yamaha rider ran wide at T1.Marquez, though, said he 'gave it all he had' on the last five laps as he finally managing to pull a gap, winning in the end by 3.3 seconds.“Honestly, it was a very difficult race and I knew before the weekend that this was a circuit I must attack and my target was 25 points. Before the race everything was more or less under control, I chose the right tyres and everything was more or less clear,” he said.“On my mind, I thought my team-mate would be the main rider, but then we started the race I was there and trying to concentrate and save the tyres, but then Jonas overtook me.“In the beginning it was already a great surprise and I said OK, one more rider that can be between me and the others, but then after the laps it started to be like, 'What are you doing here?' Always very close, never drop, and I was pushing a little bit more and more, but he was there and I saw on the pit board +0.1, +0.2, but then I started to realise he will be there until the end,” Marquez added.“On the last five laps I gave everything because it was not a good idea to arrive on the last lap, last corner, with a German rider in a German circuit! So I was pushing myself and I'm very, very happy.”Marquez has now moved to the top of the championship by five points from Maverick Vinales heading into the summer break – a scenario he thought highly unlikely only three races ago.“Three races ago I was 37 points behind but honestly, before Assen I received one WhatsApp from someone who is working with me and is my friend and he say, 'Don't worry Marc, you will be leading the championship in the summer time'.“I said OK, what did you drink, because we were very far, but in the end we must trust, we must believe in our job; we need to keep pushing like we did and I'm happy for this victory. Something special that I promised to myself, the first victory after he had an accident was for him, for all his family, because he was a very good friend.”