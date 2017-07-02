Marquez bullish over title credentials

MotoGP World Championship leader Marc Marquez is confident he will remain strong in the second part of the season whatever the conditions.Marquez took over the title lead by five points from Maverick Vinales following victory at the Sachsenring, where he won his eighth successive race in all classes in Germany.The Repsol Honda rider had identified the German round as one where he would attack for 25 points and Marquez took his chance to seize the title lead as the series enters the summer break.“In Assen it was another target, to try to finish on the podium, and maybe in Assen to take more risks we were able to fight for the victory, but there was too much risk,” Marquez said.“Here the target was to try and win; we know that we will arrive in Brno, we have a test there, so we will try to stay again on the podium.“We know that in Austria maybe we will struggle more, but the championship is very long and also there can be rain conditions, but we are also very fast this year and we are feeling good and this is important.“The most important for me is that in all conditions, we are always there and the level never drops a lot, so this is the most important and it is nice to go into the holidays leading the championship: it is only five points, but it is better to be five points in front than five behind.”Marquez's summer break will be cut short with the Honda team planning a test at Brno, but the three-time MotoGP champion says it will be an important shakedown before the second part of the season commences at the Czech circuit from August 4-6.“We will have a little bit shorter holiday, maybe one week, because we have a test at the end of this month in Brno, which will be an important test for preparing well the second part of the season.“We know that everything is very tight – five riders between 26 points. Everything starts from zero, but we are there, so I'm happy. There will be some circuits where I struggle more, some less, but we will try.”