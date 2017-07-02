Folger: Mistake blew chance of final attack

German Grand Prix runner-up Jonas Folger says he opted to settle for second place behind Marc Marquez after a mistake four laps from the finish at the Sachsenring.The Monster Tech 3 Yamaha rider had earlier allowed Marquez through into the lead after running wide at T1 and he made the same error as he chased Marquez later in the race.The home favourite, who feels he lost around one second, attempted to claw back the deficit to mount a final attack, but a couple of near-misses forced Folger to reassess his priorities and he decided to bring the M1 home in second place.It was the best result of his rookie season in the premier class so far and Folger said: “I knew from the warm-up I had a great pace; I was following Marc and Dani [Pedrosa] and I saw that my third sector was really strong and I was passing Dani there and Marc there. I was even leading the race and I couldn't believe I was leading here in Sachsenring, so it was a really nice moment.“At the end I let Marc go because he has the most experience and I tried to stay behind him. To be honest I learned many things behind him; I tried to save tyres, I tried different lines and different styles and at the end I wasn't quite sure that I could stay behind him.“I was more than sure that I would try to attack him on the last lap but unfortunately with four laps to go, I made a mistake. Marc was pushing really hard on braking to improve lap times; the tyres were dropping and I made the same mistake and went really wide, lost more than a second, and tried to recover," he added.“I almost crashed two or three times trying to catch him so I said, 'OK, I tried everything I could, so I stayed in second place and let him win. It was a great experience and I enjoyed a lot riding with Marc and Dani and I learned a lot."Folger, whose solid debut season has only been overshadowed somewhat due to team-mate and fellow MotoGP newcomer Johann Zarco's exploits, said his ambition is to become the best German rider ever in the premier class.“It's an honour for me to be able to make this result and it's a long time since a German rider was really performing well in MotoGP. I have one mission and it's to be the best German rider in MotoGP," said Folger, who said leading his home race was a 'strange feeling'.“It was a strange feeling and I expect Marc to overtake me in every corner, but after a few laps I understand that my pace was not so bad and we were able to lead. Anyway, I made one mistake so I let him go and tried to save tyres behind him.“It looks like every track is different this year and it's crazy. Every time there are different people in front and this year is really strange."