Folger 'lucky to stay on' after Petrucci clash

MotoGP rookie Jonas Folger feels had a lucky escape at the start of his home Grand Prix at the Sachsenring after a collision with Danilo Petrucci.Folger managed to stay upright after the first lap incident and claimed the best result of his rookie season in the MotoGP World Championship, finishing as the runner-up on the Monster Tech 3 Yamaha behind Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez.The young prospect, who set a new lap record early in the race, was sporting the hallmarks of the clash in the post-race press conference, where his leathers were clearly scuffed around the left elbow.Folger explained: “It was the first time for me to stay in this kind of position and after the first corner, Petrucci hit me quite strong. I almost lost the control of my bike and I was lucky to stay on.“In corner two, Petrucci tried to overtake me – I guess it was him because that's what they told me. He tried to overtake me and he hit me; I think it's the tyre – something hit me, I don't know if it was him or the tyre, but anyway I was lucky because I almost lost the handlebars. It was a scary moment, but nothing happened.”Folger outgunned factory Yamaha riders Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi – who finished fourth and fifth respectively – and said afterwards it was clear both were struggling at the Sachsenring.Asked jokingly if he was worried Yamaha would take back the 'old' M1s, Folger said: “I am happy on my bike, which we have now. I knew they were testing different chassis – I don't know what they were trying – but it looks like they are going in the direction backwards, like in 2016 but I'm not sure: I did not try the new bike.“They are struggling, we can see they are struggling, but if they have a good weekend they are winning.”