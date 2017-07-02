MotoGP »

MotoGP Germany: Pedrosa: Suddenly I was spinning a lot

2 July 2017
'I could see I was suddenly spinning a lot, from very good grip to suddenly not too much grip' - Dani Pedrosa.
Dani Pedrosa was forced to admit defeat in his hopes of challenging for the win at Sachsenring after realising there was nothing he could do to match the pace of Marc Marquez and Jonas Folger.

The Repsol Honda rider was isolated in third place for most of the race as he closed out the podium places in Germany and later revealed he struggled with a lack of grip.

“I'm very happy about the start; I started well and even my timing of the start wasn't so good, but my drive after was good, so I could recover the position with [Danilo] Petrucci and get second in the first turn,” Pedrosa said.

“And then the first two laps were really good and I was right behind Marc and was feeling comfortable. Maybe on the fourth lap, I don't remember when, Jonas passed me and I say, 'Mm?' So then I say OK, no worries, and I stayed behind and then I tried to follow them.

“I tried to see where he was faster but I could see I was suddenly spinning a lot, from very good grip to suddenly not too much grip, so I thought it was a long race and even in this track with the spinning normally you are able to do a good lap time,” he added.

“But every lap I was losing more and more to them because they were going very fast. I couldn't manage to be faster like in practice so I understood at this moment I had to settle for this position. I tried to see if I could be faster in the riding but every time I was struggling to open the throttle, especially in the left side.

“So I was losing a lot of time in the corners, but happy at the end because it was a difficult weekend with the mixed situations but we were fast most of the time, so this is positive.”

Pedrosa is fifth in the championship standings as the MotoGP riders prepare for the four-week summer break and the factory Honda racer remains in contention, 26 points behind Marquez after the first nine rounds.

“It's true, you can see in this championship it is difficult to predict, to say what is going to happen in every race. From the races we have left, it's possible to go fast or not as fast as you can expect. Today we have Jonas here on the podium with amazing pace, so you never know and you have to be ready for any situation,” he said.

“Now we have this break and we will try to have five, six days to rest, and of course then looking to work and be strong for when we come back after the break.”

