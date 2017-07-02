Vinales fights back, one place off 'maximum'

By Neil Morrison

Maverick Viñales was content with his day's work after fighting back from two tough races and a difficult qualifying in Germany to take a hard-earned fourth place at the Sachsenring.According to the Catalan, the best he could have hoped for was third place, after finding his Yamaha spinning excessively in yesterday's wet qualifying. Viñales would get to within one place of that, thanks to a gutsy run through the top ten.Having learnt from the mistakes of pushing too hard when chasing the leading men at Assen last weekend, Viñales took his time to come through the pack, and gained the added bonus of holding off team-mate Valentino Rossi in the closing laps.“Being realistic today the best we could have done was P3,” said Viñales. “Jonas [Folger] was also very strong. I don't know if I'd have started in front whether I would have risked so much to be with Jonas and Marc [Marquez].“For me the maximum was P3 and I was happy I could recover a lot of positions. I made a good start and I've learned how to pass! We have to look at the positives and the bike was working quite well during the race. I lost a lot of time with all the other riders but it was a good race and I could do a lot of '21s. We still need to improve.“I was feeling great in the middle of the race and if I didn't have riders ahead then I could easily be in the '21s. With the full tank I didn't have a very good feeling and it was difficult to keep the corner speed. But from lap ten to the last lap the bike was working really good and I'm quite happy. Still we have to work harder in practice to be stronger in the race."Viñales' battle with Rossi included a close moment at turn eleven, where the advancing Spaniard had to lift the throttle to avoid contact.“It was close,” he conceded. “And closer on the bike! There on the downhill it is difficult to look [how far you are] from the one in front. The move was really close but I try, there were only six laps to go and I needed to pull away because Vale is so strong at the end of the race and at that moment I was stronger than the riders that were in front. I just wanted to bring the momentum and pull away.”Speaking of his tyre choice for the race – medium front and medium rear -, Viñales claimed it was the best option for the 30-laps. The 22-year old was, however, unable to confirm which chassis he was using.“For me the tyre choice was the right one and it was always working really good throughout the race, especially the first twenty-five laps. Especially the front and this compound was working well with the Suzuki – the K – and I hope they bring it a lot.”And the chassis? “I cannot say,” he said. "They don't let me tell you!”Asked where Yamaha can improve in the second half of the year, Viñales curiously pointed to changes with the electronics as one of the reasons behind a recent slump in results.“Somehow in the races where we are struggling we modified the electronics and we reduced the power every race and now it looks like we need more power from the electronics!“At some races we get very confused and we didn't keep the same line of the electronics during the season and changed it a lot. I hope Michelin can bring the same tyres for many races and we can work really hard on the electronics.“Also today we were not 100% on the electronics, so we need to work and get the confidence with the tyres and with the bike as we had in the beginning of the season.”Viñales retains second in the championship standings, albeit behind new leader Marc Marquez, who sits five points ahead.