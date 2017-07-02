Medium rear 'right choice' for Sachsenring top three

Marc Marquez was considering running the soft rear Michelin at the Sachsenring but ultimately felt his decision to fit the medium compound was the best choice.Marquez won his eighth race in a row in Germany and his fifth in the MotoGP class as he fended off rookie Jonas Folger (Monster Tech 3 Yamaha), with Dani Pedrosa taking third on the second of the Repsol Honda machines.The reigning world champion felt comfortable with each of the tyres over the weekend, which Marquez says left him with a big decision to make on Sunday.“During the weekend I was trying all the tyres and my big question mark was that with all tyres I was fast, so I was trying to do a lot of laps with the soft one, because I believed in that tyre.“But then before the race we say even with the medium one, we are fast enough to fight for the victory, so we cannot make a stupid decision to choose the soft and in the end of the race struggle a lot," Marquez said.“So I was struggling a little bit with the high temperature of the tyre because my team-mate Dani is a little bit lighter and he is able to keep better the tyre life, and also the tyre temperature. I believed that I was able to be on a good pace but in the end the rhythm was even better than I expected."Pedrosa, who also ran medium tyres front and rear, was struggling for pace after a sudden loss of grip and was left puzzled after lapping faster in morning warm-up with used tyres than he did in the race.“I don't know what happened for me in the race because this morning I was using a used tyre from yesterday, much older, but I was able to be faster than today in the race with the new tyre, so for sure I have a lot of drop after five laps," he said.“And then it continued to drop, drop, drop. Instead this morning, using the tyre from yesterday, I had quite comfortable pace, and not that feeling of spinning in the edge of the tyre."Runner-up Folger, meanwhile, said the medium rear allowed him to run a fast pace in the first half of the race and does not feel the harder rear would have made much difference to his prospects overall.“I'm not sure, I felt better on the medium ones, so normally we always are one step softer than the Honda riders," he said.“I think it was the best choice because it was really good for me to have the grip I needed in the first half of the race to follow and understand what I need to do. I think if we have tried the harder option then it was a little bit risky for the beginning of the race, so we decided to go with the medium.“Anyway, if I didn't make the mistake and I pushed more again to recover to Marc, I think we could have saved more the tyre, but like I say, if you make one mistake in MotoGP then you lose so much time."