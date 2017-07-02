Tyre pressure warning dents Crutchlow’s podium hopes

By Neil Morrison

Cal Crutchlow labelled the Sunday's MotoGP encounter at the Sachsenring as 'the most disappointing race of the year,' after an abnormally high front tyre pressure deprived him of front end feel.Starting from fourth, Crutchlow had intentions of climbing the podium, replicating his feats of 2013 and '16 at this circuit, but soon found a flashing dashboard light before his eyes, indicating the pressure of his front tyre was too high.The Englishman had said he would gamble on the hard front, but opted for Michelin's medium compound front – a mistake, he conceded – which began to overheat when he was mired in the middle of a fierce seven-way scrap for fourth place.The problem, he said, was the lack of clean air in front of him. While eventual winner Marc Marquez had a clear track ahead, Crutchlow was having to brake late to continually fight off those behind.In the end, he nursed his RC213V home to a point scoring finish.“Honestly, if you asked me where I was going to finish today, I'd have said, 'Second, on the podium, to Marc,” began the 31-year old.“We had a very high front tyre pressure. We're in our ninth race and I've not been at that pressure all year. After three laps I was at that and I had 27 laps left. In the practice we never went anywhere near that high.“The difference was in the race we were behind other riders and the heat in the front tyre made the pressure go up and it's impossible to ride our bike at that pressure. I needed fresh air like Marc or like Dani. And then I would have been as competitive as them because I had the pace to be right at the front this weekend.“It's the most disappointing race of the year for me so far. When I've been riding well all weekend. I could have ridden as well in the race but I just never had the front tyre. I have to say, we never anticipated the tyre pressure."If you have that tyre pressure you'll maybe start a bit lower at the start of the race. We didn't. I shouldn't have run the harder front tyre and we would have never had that problem."Asked whether the pre-race threat of rain had pushed him into choosing the medium compound front (Crutchlow usually runs the hardest front option, due to his late braking prowess), he expressed regret at not following his 'gut feeling.'"The threat of rain just before the race [caused me to choose the medium]. If I'd have used that tyre and not finished I'd have thought, 'Maybe I could have raced the other one and had a good result.'"But I should have gone with my gut feeling. That's something I normally do. He was leading and always had fresh air on the front tyre, so he probably never had that problem. Then Dani just cruised around. He didn't do much all race. Then Folger rode fantastic. You have to give him credit.“In the end I just had to finish the race today. There was a point this weekend where we had exactly the same pace as him. I feel in the race today I should have had the same as him as well. We didn't.“In the right corners I hammered everyone. You look at my speed in the right hand corners compared to Marc, who at some points was going a second a lap faster, I was still faster in all the right hand corners.“There was no overheating. The problem is when you overheat at the start of the race, it's already finished. I had to drop back. I dropped back three or four seconds to be alone. Then I started going at the same pace as the leader again.”So the pressure decreased when he dropped back? “Yeah. But then you catch them back up again. Then you're in the same boat. At the end of the race the thing was just done.“I slowed down. Zarco was catching me. I couldn't brake because I was just folding the front tyre. Then Zarco was catching. I either battled with him and didn't finish the race, or I let him by and finished the race. I finished."Asked whether he could have predicted this issue from the limited amount of dry practice on offer this weekend, he added, “We never anticipated the tyre pressure, because I had been nowhere near it all weekend. I've been hardly anywhere near that pressure all year. Then after three laps I have a warning light on my dash telling me that I'm over my pressure. I know I had been nowhere near it all year. I had to slow down. That's it. Game over.”Asked how many times the warning light came on, Crutchlow replied: "Five laps. That means you have to slow down the next lap or you'll see it again. So I slowed down, then the next lap I'd push again and [the pressure] came back up. So then I ended up slowing down more, so I was far enough from Aleix."I made some mistakes myself as well, because I was keen to battle. I'd pass people and run a little wide because I couldn't brake. I lost four places on the front straight."But I was confident that if I passed Valentino - and he never got me back on the front straight - I'd have gone across to the front group. Or I'd have at least to Dani. Then, there was a 1.5s gap [to Marquez and Folger] and I could ridden there really comfortably because I needed that 1.5s gap to cool the front tyre." 