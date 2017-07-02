Lorenzo: We are waiting for something really new

By Peter McLaren

Jorge Lorenzo reached the halfway stage of his debut Ducati season with an eleventh-place finish in Sunday's German MotoGP.After a 'disastrous' 23rd in warm-up, the triple world champion made a surprise impact at the start of the race, rising from sixth to third behind only the Repsol Hondas of Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa.However Lorenzo was one of the few using soft compound tyres, front and rear. Once the rear grip began to drop, he slid down the timesheet."The warm-up was a disaster. I had one of the worst paces on the grid, so my expectation for the race was very bad," Lorenzo said. "But already on the way [to the grid] I felt better grip on the bike, so I decided to try with lot of bravely in the first laps with Marquez and Pedrosa."I could keep more or less on their rear wheel until the tyre started to drop and then I had problems to turn the bike. I was going outside the line and I couldn't do so much more. I pushed until the end and I had my best pace in all the weekend, so not bad."Lorenzo explained that, despite many attempts, he and Ducati have been unable to solve the turning issue and are now 'waiting for something really new'."I'm trying a lot of things, with my riding and the setting of the bike. But still we didn't solve the problem, or we didn't completely solve the problem. We are waiting for something really new on the bike."Lorenzo's results on the Desmosedici have fluctuated from third at Jerez to 15th at Assen. His average, for the eight races he has finished, is eighth place."The bike has a lot of potential and if you know how to ride the bike , if you have a different riding style, you can be very competitive," he explained. "For the moment, for me it's difficult."In the good tracks for me, I'm able to fight for the podium. In the not good track I might be further. But I'm sure if the bike improved the turning I will be much more competitive at all the tracks."Team-mate Andrea Dovizioso dropped from first to third in the world championship after an eighth place at Sachsenring, five-seconds ahead of Lorenzo, who is ninth in the world championship.