MotoGP »

MotoGP Germany: Petrucci: 'Aprilia made me a very good offer'

3 July 2017
"Aprilia made me a very good offer, but I prefer to have a very competitive bike" - Danilo Petrucci.
Petrucci: Aprilia made me a very good offer
MotoGP Germany: Petrucci: 'Aprilia made me a very good offer'
On Saturday at the German MotoGP, Danilo Petrucci was announced as remaining at the Pramac Ducati team for 2018.

The Italian, who beat team-mate Scott Redding to a prized GP17 by outscoring the Englishman in the second half of last season, is enjoying his best MotoGP season with two podiums and three front-row starts in the last four rounds.

That form looked far for guaranteed during winter testing and the early races, when Petrucci was dogged by technical problems and left looking enviously at the proven GP16 package in the hands of Alvaro Bautista and Redding.

But the Italian's luck finally changed with a sterling ninth-to-third charge in front of his home fans at Mugello and he came within 0.063s of beating Valentino Rossi for victory at Assen.

Such performances attracted the attention of other teams, notably Aprilia, and Petrucci previously stated he would decide his future during the summer break... "then both Ducati and Aprilia want to go on holiday after this race, so they say; 'you have to decide. We have to have a clear idea of the future'.

"Sincerely, the most important thing was that to change teams at this moment was not so good. Because I really love this team, I really love Ducati. And imagine today to say to Pramac, 'OK, I go to Aprilia?' The second part of the season could be very difficult, especially for the mental feeling.

"Pramac gave me the biggest step in my career, the biggest help, so I really wanted to stay with them again. Aprilia made me a very good offer, I would like to thank them, but I prefer now to have a very competitive bike and a competitive team."

Although it has not been officially announced, the 26-year-old is again set to receive the latest Ducati machinery in 2018, alongside official riders Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo.

"I will be riding a factory bike, like this year," Petrucci confirmed.

By signing only a one-year deal (directly with Ducati) Petrucci will be free to contest for a factory team seat in 2019, when almost all existing contracts expire.

The Italian was speaking after Sunday's race, where he was locked in an early battle for fourth before fading to twelfth with rear grip problems.

"After six or seven laps it became very difficult to open the throttle, everybody passed me on the straight, and it's quite strange to pass a Ducati on the straight. Suzuki, Yamaha, KTM also. Pol passed me when I was in fourth gear.

"I was on the medium tyre. It was strange, because Lorenzo and Dovizioso used the soft... Maybe Michelin have to check the data. We already checked it and saw spinning and sliding incredibly wrong, and it was difficult to manage.

"I felt very sorry for my team and for myself. We have to forget this race as soon as possible. "

Although MotoGP is now on its summer break, Petrucci will be doing some private testing for Ducati at Misano on July 19 and 20: "It's a set-up test for the race, but we also have to try something new for the test team."

Redding is yet to confirm his future.

By Peter McLaren


Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...

Tagged as: Petrucci
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Petrucci, German MotoGP 2017
Morbidelli, Bagnaia, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Luthi, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez crash, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Bagnaia, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Navarro, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Manzi, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Quartararo, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Corsi, Bagnaia, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Corsi, Bagnaia, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Quartararo, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Schrotter, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Cortese, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Cortese, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Luthi, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez crash, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez crash, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Luthi, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


TrueFan

July 03, 2017 3:50 PM

I've long been an advocate of satelite teams having access to more current equipment. Petrucci has demonstrated the value. Crutchlow too, since Honda has given him better support. Hopefully Ducati will expand to a 4th factory bike next year, and rid the grid of n-2 bikes, so at worst, satellite rides have last year's bike. Petrucci has done really well this year, and there was obviously a problem in Germany, just as there was for the other two factory Ducatis...that's racing unfortunately. Aprilia needs to have two factory bikes, with two riders supported. Lowes has been treated fairly harshly, and we have no way of knowing if he's good enough. He has not been playing on a level field.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 