Straight to Suzuka for Jack Miller

By Peter McLaren

Jack Miller won't have time to dwell on a disappointing German MotoGP as he heads straight to Japan to start preparations for his Suzuka 8 Hours debut.Official testing for the legendary endurance race takes place on July 5-6 and then 11-13, with the event itself taking place on the weekend of 29-30.After finishing 15th at the Sachsenring, the Marc VDS Honda rider said: "The tyre didn't feel correct. Mainly on the left hand side, from five or six laps, from Turn 5, 6, 7, all the way up the hill even on partial throttle or shut off, the rear just kept on coming round on me."I was just trying to keep the bike kind of neutral and calm the whole way through there. I was really fast in the back sector and the bottom of the hill. But it's a real shame, an opportunity lost today, we had a really strong possibility. But anyway, it is what it is, we did our best and stayed on the bike, which was a positive thing."Now I'm looking forward to coming back at Czecho, but also looking forward to going to do Suzuka. That's going to be an awesome experience for me. I'm keen to get on the bike on Wednesday, it's going to be a lot of fun."When it was suggested the 8 Hours will be hot, sweaty and tiring, Miller quipped: "Exactly, just like Townsville, North Queensland! No, it should be alright, I'm really looking forward to it, what better way to hit the second half of the season than with plenty of bike time and really testing conditions? Good for a bit of mid-season training, it's going to be great."Winner in the wet at Assen a year ago, the young Australian heads into the mid-season break holding twelfth in the world championship with a best race finish of sixth, again at the Dutch round."I would have liked to have been inside the top ten in the standings, but we've had a couple of little mistakes here and there that cost us," Miller said. "Anyway, 41 points, that's a decent innings for me, we've shown we've really improved this year, and I'm looking forward to making another, let's say 60 points, in the rest of the season, that'd be nice."Miller is yet to sign for 2018, with his three-year HRC contract expiring at the end of this season. "Nothing concrete yet, but who knows what could happen in the next week or so?" he said, perhaps hinting that his future will be with a Japanese manufacturer.