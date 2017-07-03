MotoGP »

MotoGP Germany: Zarco: Folger podium fantastic for team

3 July 2017
"Even if I started from the second row of the grid like Jonas, I could not have his pace" - Johann Zarco.
Zarco: Folger podium fantastic for team
MotoGP Germany: Zarco: Folger podium fantastic for team
Johann Zarco was quick to congratulate Monster Yamaha Tech 3 team-mate Jonas Folger, after the German matched him in finishing runner-up at his home MotoGP race.

Zarco finished second at Le Mans in May, plus a pole at Assen, with fellow rookie Folger finally breaking out of the Frenchman's shadow by repeating the feat at the Sachsenring.

"I'm really happy about what Jonas did; it's good for him and good for us also, because between riders it's good competition. And for the team, it's fantastic," Zarco said.

The double Moto2 champion stated he did not have the pace to replicate Folger's form on Sunday, but felt ninth was good after starting just 19th on the grid after a wet qualifying.

"A better position on the grid is really necessary to stay in the top five and have the chance to be on the podium. I knew it, but I struggled on Saturday and it was another experience to start from 19th knowing that I can be very constant during the race," Zarco explained.

"So it was necessary to keep calm and anyway take this experience. To finish in ninth position is quite good, because I'm in front of Cal and in front of Petrucci, who did an amazing race in Assen and caught so many points on me in the championship.

"Again I can be in front of him here, so I think for the championship this ninth position is pretty good."

Folger set the fastest lap of the race with a 1m 21.442s, compared with a best of 1m 22.065s for Zarco.

"Here, even if I started from the second row of the grid like Jonas, I could not have his pace," said the straight-talking Frenchman. "I did all my laps in 1m 22 and he did under '22. Maybe it was possible to have fourth or fifth place like Vinales and Rossi, because this pace was my pace, but the podium like Jonas was not possible for me this weekend."

Zarco heads into the summer break holding sixth in the world championship, as the top satellite rider, six points ahead of Folger.

The efforts of both riders have put Tech 3 fourth, out of twelve, in the teams' world championship.

By Peter McLaren


Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...

Tagged as: Zarco
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Zarco, Lorenzo, German MotoGP race 2017
Morbidelli, Bagnaia, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Luthi, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez crash, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Bagnaia, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Navarro, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Manzi, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Quartararo, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Corsi, Bagnaia, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Corsi, Bagnaia, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Quartararo, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Schrotter, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Cortese, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Cortese, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Luthi, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez crash, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez crash, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Luthi, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 