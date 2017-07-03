Zarco: Folger podium fantastic for team

By Peter McLaren

Johann Zarco was quick to congratulate Monster Yamaha Tech 3 team-mate Jonas Folger, after the German matched him in finishing runner-up at his home MotoGP race.Zarco finished second at Le Mans in May, plus a pole at Assen, with fellow rookie Folger finally breaking out of the Frenchman's shadow by repeating the feat at the Sachsenring."I'm really happy about what Jonas did; it's good for him and good for us also, because between riders it's good competition. And for the team, it's fantastic," Zarco said.The double Moto2 champion stated he did not have the pace to replicate Folger's form on Sunday, but felt ninth was good after starting just 19th on the grid after a wet qualifying."A better position on the grid is really necessary to stay in the top five and have the chance to be on the podium. I knew it, but I struggled on Saturday and it was another experience to start from 19th knowing that I can be very constant during the race," Zarco explained."So it was necessary to keep calm and anyway take this experience. To finish in ninth position is quite good, because I'm in front of Cal and in front of Petrucci, who did an amazing race in Assen and caught so many points on me in the championship."Again I can be in front of him here, so I think for the championship this ninth position is pretty good."Folger set the fastest lap of the race with a 1m 21.442s, compared with a best of 1m 22.065s for Zarco."Here, even if I started from the second row of the grid like Jonas, I could not have his pace," said the straight-talking Frenchman. "I did all my laps in 1m 22 and he did under '22. Maybe it was possible to have fourth or fifth place like Vinales and Rossi, because this pace was my pace, but the podium like Jonas was not possible for me this weekend."Zarco heads into the summer break holding sixth in the world championship, as the top satellite rider, six points ahead of Folger.The efforts of both riders have put Tech 3 fourth, out of twelve, in the teams' world championship.