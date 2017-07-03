MotoGP »

Moto2: Pasini stripped of Catalunya podium

3 July 2017
Mattia Pasini disqualified from Catalunya Moto2 results.
Mattia Pasini has been stripped of another Moto2 podium finish.

The Italian, who was demoted from third to fourth for exceeding track limits at the final chicane in Assen, has now lost second place from the previous Catalunya Moto2 round.

Post-qualifying checks on Pasini's Italtrans Kalex found use of an oil 'outside the FIM Moto2 specifications'.

The rules state: “Only engine oil from the appointed oil supplier is permitted. This oil will be available at all official events and will conform to the FIM Grand Prix specification for the relevant class. The use of the official oil without any addition or alteration is mandatory.”

Upon being presented with the findings at Assen, Pasini elected to have a B sample tested. This showed the same results as the A sample, resulting in his disqualification from the Catalunya results by the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel.

Pasini, who sensationally broke an eight-year win drought by snatching victory in his home Mugello round, is now sixth in the revised world championship standings.

fredd

July 03, 2017 4:14 PM

For such a minimal infraction the punishment is more an act of administrative authority (the new wave) than a ruling to maintain fairness among the riders. Any performance gain because of difference in oil is minimal at best. He rode the race well, showed no overt sign of advantage. Let him off with a warning. Appeal. The whole affair was probably promoted by the official oil supplier


