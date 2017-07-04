Rossi: Tech 3 riders are strong

By Peter McLaren

Valentino Rossi thinks MotoGP rookies Johann Zarco and Jonas Folger are 'making the difference' rather than attributing their stellar performances purely to the 2016 Yamaha chassis.Rossi and team-mate Maverick Vinales have been given a new Yamaha chassis for one of their machines at the past two rounds, following nightmare races in hot, low grip conditions at Jerez and Barcelona on the original 2017 design.Yet both were again beaten by Folger at the Sachsenring on Sunday, the German repeating the feat of Zarco by claiming a debut podium with second-place at his home race."During this season a lot of times the Tech 3 riders demonstrate the good feeling with the 2016 bikes," Rossi said."But also because they are good riders, they are strong. Like in Le Mans with Zarco and this weekend Folger rode in a great way. He is always able to be fast, to keep the rear tyre."So I think that also the rider makes the difference and we have just to say congratulations."Rossi, fifth at the Sachsenring, has declared the latest chassis to be a clear improvement in all conditions, but feels they are still losing out in terms of rear tyre life relative to the Honda."I think the advantage of the Honda - except that Marquez is very strong, he rides very well at this track - is that they stress less the rear tyre and arrive with a tyre in a better shape compared to us."It is one of our problems and we always try to fix to improve. Is not easy, because [the tyres] change a lot from last year, change a lot from one week to the other. So we are not able to improve every time."