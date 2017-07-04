MotoGP »

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi: Tech 3 riders are strong

4 July 2017
"The rider makes the difference and we have just to say congratulations" - Valentino Rossi.
Rossi: Tech 3 riders are strong
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi: Tech 3 riders are strong
Valentino Rossi thinks MotoGP rookies Johann Zarco and Jonas Folger are 'making the difference' rather than attributing their stellar performances purely to the 2016 Yamaha chassis.

Rossi and team-mate Maverick Vinales have been given a new Yamaha chassis for one of their machines at the past two rounds, following nightmare races in hot, low grip conditions at Jerez and Barcelona on the original 2017 design.

Yet both were again beaten by Folger at the Sachsenring on Sunday, the German repeating the feat of Zarco by claiming a debut podium with second-place at his home race.

"During this season a lot of times the Tech 3 riders demonstrate the good feeling with the 2016 bikes," Rossi said.

"But also because they are good riders, they are strong. Like in Le Mans with Zarco and this weekend Folger rode in a great way. He is always able to be fast, to keep the rear tyre.

"So I think that also the rider makes the difference and we have just to say congratulations."

Rossi, fifth at the Sachsenring, has declared the latest chassis to be a clear improvement in all conditions, but feels they are still losing out in terms of rear tyre life relative to the Honda.

"I think the advantage of the Honda - except that Marquez is very strong, he rides very well at this track - is that they stress less the rear tyre and arrive with a tyre in a better shape compared to us.

"It is one of our problems and we always try to fix to improve. Is not easy, because [the tyres] change a lot from last year, change a lot from one week to the other. So we are not able to improve every time."

By Peter McLaren



TrueFan

July 04, 2017 11:18 AM
Last Edited 1 minute ago

There it is, confirmation that it isn't just the bike...The Tech 3 guys are doing a great job, which is fairly clear from their performances. Rossi is playing diplomat here also, so it needs to be taken that way. He won't say anything bad about anyone that he wants in his corner. Smart PR. However, there seems to be serious inconsistency in the tyre performance. It's not as if they are badly made, Michelin is a very capable manufacturer. There simply seems to be very big variation in tyre performance for each bike / rider combination for each track. After such a strong ride at Assen, he was reduced to nursing his tyres into 5th, well behind Marquez and Folger. He was hardly alone, it's an epidemic. I hope someone figures this out, despite the fact that I enjoy the unpredictable results as a viewing race fan.

ZeFrenchAngle

July 04, 2017 11:49 AM

Very nice words from Valentino. Completely the opposite to THAT rider who kept saying until recently that the only reason Zarco and Folger were doing well was because of the bike, because the Yamaha is SUCH AN EASY BIKE !!! So it is very nice of Valentino to set the record straight - saying that, on the day, he and Maverick were beaten by a great rider. Valentino is also effectively saying that he is now happy with his bike, with the new chassis, apart of course from tyre consumption and wheel spin in wet weather. Johann and Jonas will be very happy to hear this from Valentino, because of the weight it will carry in the media, and because it is always great to get this sort of acknowledgement from the GOAT. An absolutely classy interview by Valentino !


