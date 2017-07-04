Moto3: Jorge Martin undergoes surgery

MotoGP »

4 July 2017
Jorge Martin has undergone surgery for the right ankle fracture sustained at the German Moto3 Grand Prix.

The operation was carried out on Monday night by Dr Ginebreda at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona.

During the three-hour operation, the team Del Conca Gresini rider had two screws inserted into his right ankle. No complete ligament rupture was found, although a further fracture in his right heel bone was discovered.

Due to this new injury, Martin's recovery might be longer than hoped, although no timetable for the Spaniard's return has yet to be set. He will remain hospitalised until Thursday, with a first check-up on the 17th.

Martin has taken five poles and four podiums this season, but is yet to win a race.

