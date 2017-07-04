Pramac Ducati and Jack Miller…

By Peter McLaren

The latest 2018 MotoGP rumours suggest Jack Miller could be on his way to Pramac Ducati.The young Australian is reaching the end of a three-year HRC contract, which it seems will not be renewed, but has been tipped to stay at Marc VDS by signing directly with the Belgian team.Marc VDS say "discussions with Jack are still ongoing", while Aprilia and Suzuki have also been mentioned as possible opportunities for the Assen 2016 winner. But has Pramac Ducati now emerged as favourite?"Negotiations are taking place between Jack Miller and Pramac for the second Desmosedici GP seat, but other teams are interested in him as well," a Ducati spokesman toldIf a deal is done, Miller - who will spend the summer break racing for Honda at Suzuka - would join the newly re-signed Danilo Petrucci, taking over from Scott Redding.The Englishman is currently signed directly to Ducati and, if retained, could be moved to one of the other satellite Desmosedici teams - Aspar or Avintia - which are yet to confirm any 2018 riders.Marc VDS have signed Moto2 title leader Franco Morbidelli for one of their RCV seats next season, with Tito Rabat currently team-mate to Miller.