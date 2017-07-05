Loris Baz undergoes arm pump surgery

As planned, Loris Baz has undergone surgery on his right arm. The operation lasted 40 minutes and was carried out by Dr. Olivier Dufour at the Hospital d'Aix en Provence, France.
The Reale Avintia Ducati rider has been struggling with arm pump problems from the first race of the season in Qatar. Although initially doctors attributed the issue to a tendon, it was finally confirmed that the problem was the infamous 'arm pump', a common ailment in MotoGP riders.
The pain increased with each race, prompting the Frenchman to undergo surgery at the start of the summer break.
Baz - 15th in the world championship on a GP15 Ducati with a best finish of eighth, putting him ten points clear of team-mate Hector Barbera on the GP16 - now has 29 days to recover before free practice for the Czech Republic MotoGP.
