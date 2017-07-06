MotoGP »

Ricciardo ‘amazed’ by Rossi’s mental, physical steel

6 July 2017
Daniel Ricciardo says he has admiration for Valentino Rossi's mental and physical strength to continue to win races and be at the top of his sport for 21 years.
Daniel Ricciardo says he has admiration for Valentino Rossi's mental and physical strength to continue to win races and be at the top of his sport for 21 years, as the Australian driver remarks on his recent win in Assen.

Rossi claimed his 115th Grand Prix victory last month in Assen which stretched his winning record to 21 years since his maiden world championship win in the 125cc class at the 1996 Czech Republic Grand Prix.

Ricciardo, who recently turned 28, says he's blown away by the 38-year-old's resilience and skill to continue to compete at the top level for over two decades taking on both the physical and mental challenges that come with MotoGP and being a sporting icon.

“He's 10 years older than me, and someone told me that the span between his first win and his most recent one at Assen (the same day we raced at Baku) was nearly 21 years.” Ricciardo wrote on his Red Bull column. “The winning – and he's clearly done heaps of that – is one thing, but he's an inspiration even just from a physical standpoint.

“MotoGP is such a physical sport (not to mention the injuries you put up with), so for him to still be doing it the way he is and to be right up near the front in the championship again – it's pretty remarkable.

“Mentally, he clearly hasn't been ground down by the travel, the off the bike stuff, the commitments outside of racing, and that's almost as impressive.

“With Valentino, what amazes me is that I know the commitments I have and how busy life can be, and if you multiplied that by 50 (or probably more), that's him. Combine that with the physical side and how he's racing against guys a generation younger than him and he's still right up there, he just amazes me.

“For me, when the day comes one day (hopefully not for a fair while!) that I stop, I reckon it'll be the fatigue with the whole circus and wanting to lay low for a bit and not see an airport that would be more of a factor than physical fatigue or losing that thrill of competition or driving these cars.”


Codger

July 06, 2017 11:42 AM

Sorry to be off topic but there is nowhere else to post it. The reason why the tyres are so much of a problem this season can be deduced from an article over on GPone, from a Michelin spokesman. Part quote to give an idea :- "We were especially pleased with the wear considering how abrasive the new surface was and we saw no drop-off in lap-times,.........." What race was he watching ???

ZeFrenchAngle

July 06, 2017 2:09 PM
Last Edited 1 minute ago

There you go ! Ricciardo says it perfectly. The fact that Rossi still wins at 38 is indeed extraordinary because of everything that goes into getting a dry race win : training, dedication, FOCUS, and, not least, physical ability in addition to talent. And this guy also runs his ranch academy, and a team, VR46, in addition to all the commercial commitments ........ #46 = The GOAT !


