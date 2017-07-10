Oliveira makes MotoGP test debut with KTM

Moto2 standout Miguel Oliveira has enjoyed his first outing on a MotoGP-specification machine after joining KTM for a mid-season test at the Motorland Aragon circuit.The Portuguese rider is currently classified third in the Moto2 World Championship standings with the Red Bull Ajo KTM after picking up four podiums so far this season, a run of form that earned him the chance to trial the Austrian manufacturer's RC16 during a team test in Spain.Joining regular riders Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro, as well as test rider Mika Kallio, Oliveira says it was important for him to get comfortable riding a more powerful machine than target lap times.“The goal was not that I was to get really fast but it was a test for myself to enjoy the day. I had this opportunity that I think every rider would like to have in his career at least one time but I'm really pleased to have had the chance to try that bike. So all in all it was a very good day to do a few laps and enjoy a MotoGP bike. Thank you KTM."The test itself marks a moment of reflection for KTM at the mid-way stage of its inaugural MotoGP campaign, with team manager Mike Leitner proud of the progress the team has made since its debut."It was an amazing test as we had a big, big test planned where we touched some areas where we see the bikes have changed, so we now go back to the factory in Austria and look where we can improve for the second part of the season.“Moreover, I want to say thank you to each single person who has worked on this project whether in Mattighoffen or in the race or test team as they have spent so much time and effort to get here. The riders have made a big effort too, and we are seeing progress from that as we go forward. It was a great job by all."KTM has enjoyed respectable results during the first-half of its season, with Espargaro scoring its best finish of 11th position in the Dutch TT at Assen.