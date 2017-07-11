MotoGP »

MotoGP: Barcelona agrees to resurfacing, no more chicane?

11 July 2017
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya moves to end any doubts over its place on the 2018 MotoGP calendar by pledging full resurfacing.
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya looks set to be resurfaced ahead of 2018, and could ditch the chicane added towards the end of the lap.

MotoGP switched to the slower F1 layout after the tragic death of Luis Salom, who fell and then followed his bike into the airfence at the penultimate corner during practice for the 2016 Moto2 event.

The Barcelona F1 layout uses a chicane as its penultimate turn, plus a tighter corner at the end of the back straight.

After using the F1 chicane in 2016, a new MotoGP version was created for this year's event... only to be abandoned after Friday practice, when some riders also aired strong feelings on the state of the track surface and response of circuit management.

To remove any doubts over its 2018 MotoGP event, the circuit has pledged to do a full resurfacing and look again at the penultimate turn. The 'permanent' solution will either involve another chicane design or the restoration of the original corner, by increasing run-off at the scene of Salom's accident.

This would require moving grandstands and convincing riders that enough extra room has been found.

Since there is no opportunity for further run-off at the end of the back straight, it seems MotoGP will continue to use the F1 section.

Jerez, another low grip venue due to the age of its asphalt, is also expected to be resurfaced for the 2018 season.

Guna4699

July 11, 2017 11:29 AM

Great news, bring back the old layout, destroy run off and put gravel there, that'll do fine. Pushing stadium away for more gravel room isn't worth the money. Kind of Salom's incident is a combination of several small factors coming together in same place same time, so it's not gonna repeat easily, specially with bumps disappearing from resurfacing its gonna become very rare.

BryCB

July 11, 2017 11:10 AM
Last Edited 5 hours ago

