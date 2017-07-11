Barcelona agrees to resurfacing, no more chicane?

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya looks set to be resurfaced ahead of 2018, and could ditch the chicane added towards the end of the lap.MotoGP switched to the slower F1 layout after the tragic death of Luis Salom, who fell and then followed his bike into the airfence at the penultimate corner during practice for the 2016 Moto2 event.The Barcelona F1 layout uses a chicane as its penultimate turn, plus a tighter corner at the end of the back straight.After using the F1 chicane in 2016, a new MotoGP version was created for this year's event... only to be abandoned after Friday practice, when some riders also airedTo remove any doubts over its 2018 MotoGP event, the circuit has pledged to do a full resurfacing and look again at the penultimate turn. The 'permanent' solution will either involve another chicane design or the restoration of the original corner, by increasing run-off at the scene of Salom's accident.This would require moving grandstands and convincing riders that enough extra room has been found.Since there is no opportunity for further run-off at the end of the back straight, it seems MotoGP will continue to use the F1 section.Jerez, another low grip venue due to the age of its asphalt, is also expected to be resurfaced for the 2018 season.