Morbidelli joined by Barros in Brazil

Moto2 title leader Franco Morbidelli has taken part in an event hosted by sponsor Estrella Galicia 0,0 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.The Italian-Brazilian rider commented on his strong form during the first half of the season as well as his newly announced deal to join the Marc VDS Honda MotoGP team in 2018.That will make Morbidelli the first Brazilian MotoGP rider since Alex Barros to compete in the premier-class - and the seven time 500cc/MotoGP winner was among those in attendance at the event.“My goal is to keep this pace and win this Championship, that would be the best way to join the MotoGP category," Morbidelli said.“Everybody knows my strong ties with this country as I feel a bit Brazilian. It is very special for me being back in Brazil, my mother's home country and feel the support of the Brazilian fans.“I hope to be back soon, who knows if it can be for a MotoGP race."The current Moto2 World Championship leader also took the chance to present a special leather suit with the Brazilian flag that he will compete in during the next round in Brno on August 6th.“This is my special tribute to my Brazilian roots, the leather suit looks amazing! I hope it brings me luck and helps me to win in Brno”.