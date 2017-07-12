MotoGP »

Morbidelli joined by Barros in Brazil

12 July 2017
"I hope to be back soon, who knows if it can be for a MotoGP race"
Morbidelli joined by Barros in Brazil
Morbidelli joined by Barros in Brazil
Moto2 title leader Franco Morbidelli has taken part in an event hosted by sponsor Estrella Galicia 0,0 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The Italian-Brazilian rider commented on his strong form during the first half of the season as well as his newly announced deal to join the Marc VDS Honda MotoGP team in 2018.

That will make Morbidelli the first Brazilian MotoGP rider since Alex Barros to compete in the premier-class - and the seven time 500cc/MotoGP winner was among those in attendance at the event.


“My goal is to keep this pace and win this Championship, that would be the best way to join the MotoGP category," Morbidelli said.

“Everybody knows my strong ties with this country as I feel a bit Brazilian. It is very special for me being back in Brazil, my mother's home country and feel the support of the Brazilian fans.

“I hope to be back soon, who knows if it can be for a MotoGP race."

The current Moto2 World Championship leader also took the chance to present a special leather suit with the Brazilian flag that he will compete in during the next round in Brno on August 6th.

“This is my special tribute to my Brazilian roots, the leather suit looks amazing! I hope it brings me luck and helps me to win in Brno”.

Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...




Tagged as: Morbidelli , barros
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Morbidelli presents Brazilian leathers
Miguel Oliviera - KTM RC16 MotoGP
Morbidelli, Bagnaia, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Luthi, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez crash, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Bagnaia, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Navarro, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Manzi, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Quartararo, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Corsi, Bagnaia, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Corsi, Bagnaia, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Quartararo, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Schrotter, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Cortese, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Cortese, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Luthi, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez crash, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez crash, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


BryCB

July 12, 2017 8:10 AM

Always wondered why the Brazilian flag is on his helmet? Now I know!! A talented guy and pretty consistent, reckon he has Moto 2 title in the bag, barring any major mishaps, it will be interesting to see how he does in Moto GP over the next few seasons


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 