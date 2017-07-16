MotoGP »

Romano Fenati stepping up to Moto2 in 2018

16 July 2017
"I am looking forward to start this new adventure" - Romano Fenati.
Romano Fenati will remain with the Snipers team in 2018, but step-up to the Moto2 class.

The choice of chassis 'is still being defined, but it should be Kalex'.

Fenati had been on course to join Moto2 with VR46 this season, but split from the team midway through the 2016 campaign.

That prompted a return to Moto3 - after switching to the Marinelli Rivacold Snipers Honda squad - where the Italian has rebuilt his reputation with one win and five podiums for second in the standings at the midway stage, albeit 37 points from Joan Mir.

"We strongly wanted Romano and we were right," declared team manager Stefano Bedon. "Apart from the sport results, we have a unique relationship which led to a common growth.

"We are working already to be competitive from the beginning in the class Moto2, without forgetting the current championship. We are now at half of the season but the Moto3 championship is still open".

Marinelli Cucine will also be title sponsor for the Moto2 project.

“A strong synergy has arisen among all of us. When you feel sensations like these you can't ignore them and you have to catch those moments which will stay indelible in the life's memories," said Andrea Marinelli. "Particularly, with Romano, we have established a friendship which led to an important support for his career".

Fenati himself added: “Moto2? Everything was born as a joke but then we convinced ourselves and thanks to Mr. Marinelli we succeeded in realising this fantastic idea.

"We are all very involved in this new project as we are a big family and I am really happy of this. I am looking forward to start this new adventure. Obviously, to start it at the best we need to finish well this year.. Now we have to think at Brno which is a very difficult track."

Simon Cartledge

July 16, 2017 6:49 PM

His talent has never been in doubt... his temperament always has. He's an exciting rider with heaps of potential and being a race winner in moto2 is certainly not beyond him, even in his rookie year. Bring on moto2 2018!


