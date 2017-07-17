Bautista sticks with Aspar Ducati for 2018

Happy to annuncie i'll race again the @DucatiMotor @asparteam for 2018!

Alvaro Bautista is sticking with Aspar Team Ducati for the 2018 MotoGP world championship, after signing a new one-year deal.The Spanish rider, who claimed the 2006 125cc world title with Aspar, returned to the team this season after two indifferent years on the factory Aprilia.Having claimed four top-seven finishes in the opening nine rounds of 2017, including an impressive fourth place in Argentina, Bautista has been locked down by Aspar for the 2018 campaign.The move endsand - with the likes of Cal Crutchlow, Danilo Petrucci and now Bautista all staying put - increases Sam Lowes' chances of remaining on the RS-GP.Aspar have toldthat Bautista will ride a GP17 Desmosedici next season, his to-be-confirmed team-mate getting a GP16.“I am happy to be spending another season as part of the Pull&Bear Aspar Team family,” Bautista said. “It is a union that can help both the team and myself to grow. We are having a strong season, I have a good relationship with the team and I feel very comfortable on the Ducati and with the support from the factory. I think we can continue to improve and achieve good results.”Jorge Martinez, Aspar Team general manager, believes Bautista is well placed to build on his success so far.“It is good news for the Pull&Bear Aspar Team that we have reached this agreement with Álvaro Bautista,” Martinez said. “We believe in him and we are enjoying a very strong season. We also have a lot of faith in Ducati, we get great support from the factory and through extending this relationship, together we can improve even more.“I hope this year still holds many more high points like the ones we have enjoyed already, and that next season holds even more still.”Bautista sits 11th in the MotoGP riders' championship at the midway stage of the season.Karel Abraham currently rides alongside Bautista on a GP15 machine. The Czech rider is yet to confirm his 2018 plans.