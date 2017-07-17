MotoGP »

MotoGP: Honda on track for private Brno test

17 July 2017
Honda holds private test during the MotoGP summer break.
Honda on track for private Brno test
MotoGP: Honda on track for private Brno test
The MotoGP summer break may mean a one-month gap in the racing, but it's not a complete rest with several manufacturers conducting private test sessions.

Following the German Grand Prix, KTM held a test in Aragon with Honda next in action courtesy of two days at Brno, which concludes on Tuesday evening.

World championship leader Marc Marquez and Repsol Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa are being joined by last year's Czech winner Cal Crutchlow (LCR) for the outing.

The Spanish media report thata new chassis is available, aimed at improving acceleration, as well as the chance to gather set-up data for the 2017 race on August 4-6.


Pramac's Danilo Petrucci and team-mate Scott Redding are expected on track later this week for a private Ducati test at Misano, venue for the San Marino MotoGP from September 8-10.

Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...

Tagged as: Honda , Ducati , Brno , Dani Pedrosa , KTM , Marquez
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Marquez, Crutchlow Dutch MotoGP race 2017
Miguel Oliviera - KTM RC16 MotoGP
Alex Marquez crash, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez crash, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez crash, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Marquez, German MotoGP race 2017
Marquez, German MotoGP race 2017
Marquez, German MotoGP race 2017
Marquez, German MotoGP race 2017
Marquez, Folger German MotoGP race 2017
Pedrosa, German MotoGP race 2017
Marquez, Folger German MotoGP race 2017
Marquez, Pedrosa, Folger German MotoGP race 2017
Marquez, Pedrosa German MotoGP race 2017
Marquez, Pedrosa, Lorenzo German MotoGP race 2017
Marquez, Folger German MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, German MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, German MotoGP 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 