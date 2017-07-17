Honda on track for private Brno test

The MotoGP summer break may mean a one-month gap in the racing, but it's not a complete rest with several manufacturers conducting private test sessions.
Following the German Grand Prix, KTM held a test in Aragon
with Honda next in action courtesy of two days at Brno, which concludes on Tuesday evening.
World championship leader Marc Marquez and Repsol Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa are being joined by last year's Czech winner Cal Crutchlow (LCR) for the outing.
The Spanish media report thata new chassis is available
, aimed at improving acceleration, as well as the chance to gather set-up data for the 2017 race on August 4-6.
Pramac's Danilo Petrucci and team-mate Scott Redding are expected on track later this week for a private Ducati test at Misano, venue for the San Marino MotoGP from September 8-10.
