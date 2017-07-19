Petrucci, Redding crew chiefs rate season so far

At the midpoint of the MotoGP season, and during a break in private testing at Misano, Pramac Ducati crew chiefs Daniele Romagnoli and Cristhian Pupulin were asked by the team to rate the season so far.After a difficult start, Romagnoli has been able to celebrate two podiums with his rider Danilo Petrucci, using the latest GP17 machine.“I can say that the first part of the season has gone well and beyond all the expectations," said Romagnoli. "Especially, Mugello was a huge turning point that gave us great satisfaction. If we think what we did in Mugello and Assen and the qualifying in Barcelona and Sachsenring, I will give a good 8."It was a great satisfaction to go on the podium in Mugello with an Italian rider, for me it was almost like winning. Then at Assen we were almost there, and a win there would allow us to get a 9 or even a 10. However, we will work hard in order to achieve what we could not in the first part of the season.“For the second part of the season we should try to consolidate what we have done until today, because we are happy, we have found a good balance with the bike and a good set up. The bike is responding well, moreover we have improved as a team."Danilo has improved as our partnership with Ducati. However, even if we have done a very good first part of the season, in the second half we should try to consolidate, because obviously we aim to obtain other podiums, first row start, a pole positions - why not - and clearly a victory”.While Petrucci and Romagnoli are riding the crest of a wave at the moment - and will remain together next season, after a contract extension for the #9 - Redding's Pramac future hangs in the balance, amid speculation that his place will be taken by Jack Miller.Riding last year's GP16 machine, Redding is 13th in the world championship with a best finish of seventh in the Qatar season opener.“Let's say that a general rating could be 5.5," declared Pupulin. "We have obtained great results during free practice and we managed to be fast. However, we were not able to put that performance into the race for various reason."We struggled on race distance and we didn't manage to get the best feeling that could have helped Scott to make important steps forward. Some mistake during the races maybe penalised him, so at the moment we did not get the result that we actually deserve for the performance we have. For this reason, the overall evaluation is slightly negative.“Now we have to make a step forward not on the single performance but especially on the regularity of this performance. We should absolutely do something in order to achieve an overall 7 at the end of the season.”