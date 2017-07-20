Moto3: Jorge Martin eyes Brno return

Jorge Martin has resumed training, 17 days after surgery to fix a broken right ankle, with the aim of participating in the forthcoming Czech Republic Moto3 Grand Prix on August 4-6.Although still unable to put any weight on the injured foot, the Del Conca Gresini rider is splitting his time between gym, swimming pool and physio. Currently in Valencia, the young Spaniard will soon go back to Madrid where next Monday he will undergo another MRI scan to check the progress of his recovery.Martin, who has taken five poles and four podiums this season, will then head to Brno to undergo a medical examination on Thursday 3 August, which will determine whether he is fit to ride his Honda at the Czech event.circuit.“Things are slowly getting better," Martin said. "After 14 days from surgery I started using the static bike and go to the gym in order not to lose muscle mass, while soon I will start with swimming. The idea is to recover as quickly as possible and get on track at Brno."Right now I'm in Valencia with my physiotherapist. Obviously, after this type of surgery I'm still unable to walk, but we'll get there."My hope is that I will be able to race in Czech Republic – even if my foot will still hurt. Before then, however, I will need to pass the pre-race medical evaluation and see where we are.”Having missed the Sachsenring race, Martin is currently fourth in the world championship.