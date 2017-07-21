MotoGP »

MotoGP: Listen to the Suter 500 scream!

21 July 2017
Listen to the Suter 500 scream!
MotoGP: Listen to the Suter 500 scream!
See and hear Suter's 500GP inspired two-stroke being revved to the limit on a dyno...


Tagged as: suter , 500 , two-stroke
