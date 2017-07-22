Triumph Moto2 era to challenge MotoGP?

By Peter McLaren

The arrival of bigger engines from future supplier Triumph, plus an upgraded ECU and revised Dunlop tyres could see Moto2 threaten the tail end of the MotoGP grid in 2019.That's the view of Tech 3 boss Herve Poncharal, whose team has raced in Moto2 with its own chassis since the class was formed in 2010."Triumph arriving is incredibly good news. Not only will we have a new manufacturer, a famous brand, joining the class, but the triple engine configuration is going to sound so good!" Poncharal toldThe quickest Moto2 race lap at the recent German Grand Prix, the tightest circuit on the calendar, was a 1m 24.483s by KTM's Miguel Oliveira.The slowest premier-class rider, in terms of best race lap, was Pramac Ducati's Scott Redding with a 1m 23.221s. But some of the slower MotoGP riders dropped into the 1m 24s towards the end of their 30-lap race."Together with this bigger, more powerful engine from Triumph will be the new electronics by Magneti-Marelli. It's going to be a big step compared to what we have now," Poncharal said."So clearly the Moto2 class, which is already sometimes close to MotoGP lap times, is going to be a lot closer."I think it's also going to be a great challenge for Dunlop, to develop some different tyres and be challenging the slower MotoGP guys at some circuits."The IRTA president also hopes that, once Triumph is established in the paddock, it might decide to expand its presence."At the moment they are engine supplier to Moto2, but you never know, they might say; 'this championship is bringing so much attention, why not join as a MotoGP manufacturer in a few years?'"I'm not saying that will happen, but they will be inside in our paddock which is really exciting."