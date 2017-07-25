Dovizioso makes biggest midway gain

Andrea Dovizioso has made the biggest gain in terms of points scored during the first half of the 2017 MotoGP season, compared with the same time last year.
The Italian, who had a wretched run of luck at the start of last season, has suffered only one non-score in the nine rounds of 2017.
The factory Ducati star has also won two of those races, on his way to a 64-point increase over last year and briefly topped the world championship standings.
Dovi will start the second half of the season third in the standings, just six points from Marc Marquez and one from Maverick Vinales.
The next biggest improver in terms of points behind Dovizioso is fellow Desmosedici GP17 rider Danilo Petrucci, who has taken his Pramac-liveried machine to two podiums finishes, almost winning at Assen.
Vinales, whose winter swap from Suzuki to Yamaha has yielded three wins so far, has gained 41 points with LCR's Cal Crutchlow adding 24 to his tally.
Avintia's Loris Baz is one of the biggest surprises, scoring almost four-times the points of last year. Alvaro Bautista (+9), Valentino Rossi (+8), Dani Pedrosa (+7) and Tito Rabat (+5) also signed-off for the summer break with more points than a year ago.
Although he again leads the standings, two DNFs for Marquez have contributed to a 41-point reduction compared to last year, when the Honda star went into the summer break with a 48-point title advantage.
That was over Jorge Lorenzo, whose switch from Yamaha to Ducati has seen the Spaniard score 57 points less than last year, a figure only exceeded by Pol Espargaro after swapping from Tech 3 to the new KTM team...
1. Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 123
points (2017) 59
points (2016) +64 points
(difference)
2. Danilo Petrucci
Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP17) 66
(2017) 24
(2016) +42 points
3. Maverick Viñales
Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 124
(2017) 83
(2016) +41 points
4. Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda (RC213V) 64
(2017) 40
(2016) +24 points
5. Loris Baz
Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) +31 points
(2017) 8
(2016) 23
6. Alvaro Bautista
Pull&Bear Aspar (Desmosedici GP16) 44
(2017) 35
(2016) +9 points
7. Valentino Rossi
Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 119
(2017) 111
(2016) +8 points
8. Dani Pedrosa
Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 103
(2017) 96
(2016) +7 points
9. Tito Rabat
Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 23
(2017) 18
(2016) +5 points
10. Jack Miller
Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 41
(2017) 42
(2016) -1 point
11. Scott Redding
Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 33
(2017) 45
(2016) -12 points
12. Aleix Espargaro
Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 32
(2017) 51
(2016) -19 points
13. Bradley Smith
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 8
(2017) 35
(2016) -27 points
14. Andrea Iannone
Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 28
(2017) 63
(2016) -35 points
15. Marc Marquez
Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 129
(2017) 170
(2016) -41 points
16. Hector Barbera
Reale Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 21
(2017) 65
(2016) -44 points
17. Jorge Lorenzo
Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 65
(2017) 122
(2016) -57 points
18. Pol Espargaro
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 14
(2017) 72
(2016) -58 points
Johann Zarco
Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1) 84
(2017) NA
(2016)
Jonas Folger
Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1) 71
(2017) NA
(2016)
Karel Abraham
Pull&Bear Aspar (Desmosedici GP15) 20
(2017) NA
(2016)
Alex Rins
Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 7
(2017) NA
(2016)
Sam Lowes
Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 2
(2017) NA
(2016)
Blue Name
= Rides for Factory Team
.
Red Name
= Rides for Satellite Team
.
* Rookie
By Peter McLaren
