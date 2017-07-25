Dovizioso makes biggest midway gain

Andrea Dovizioso

By Peter McLaren

Andrea Dovizioso has made the biggest gain in terms of points scored during the first half of the 2017 MotoGP season, compared with the same time last year.The Italian, who had a wretched run of luck at the start of last season, has suffered only one non-score in the nine rounds of 2017.The factory Ducati star has also won two of those races, on his way to a 64-point increase over last year and briefly topped the world championship standings.Dovi will start the second half of the season third in the standings, just six points from Marc Marquez and one from Maverick Vinales.The next biggest improver in terms of points behind Dovizioso is fellow Desmosedici GP17 rider Danilo Petrucci, who has taken his Pramac-liveried machine to two podiums finishes, almost winning at Assen.Vinales, whose winter swap from Suzuki to Yamaha has yielded three wins so far, has gained 41 points with LCR's Cal Crutchlow adding 24 to his tally.Avintia's Loris Baz is one of the biggest surprises, scoring almost four-times the points of last year. Alvaro Bautista (+9), Valentino Rossi (+8), Dani Pedrosa (+7) and Tito Rabat (+5) also signed-off for the summer break with more points than a year ago.Although he again leads the standings, two DNFs for Marquez have contributed to a 41-point reduction compared to last year, when the Honda star went into the summer break with a 48-point title advantage.That was over Jorge Lorenzo, whose switch from Yamaha to Ducati has seen the Spaniard score 57 points less than last year, a figure only exceeded by Pol Espargaro after swapping from Tech 3 to the new KTM team...