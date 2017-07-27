MotoGP »

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi surprises Master Camp students

27 July 2017
"It was fantastic to surprise the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp riders yesterday at the Misano circuit" - Valentino Rossi.
Rossi surprises Master Camp students
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi surprises Master Camp students
The Yamaha VR46 Master Camp riders saw a dream come true when they got to meet, and ride, with Valentino Rossi at the Misano World Circuit.

After a quick briefing, given by Moto2 star Francesco Bagnaia, the Master Camp students had headed out on track... but were in for a surprise when Rossi joined the timed session!

"It was fantastic to surprise the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp riders yesterday at the Misano circuit. I wanted to meet them and see how they were doing so far, since we were at the halfway point of the programme," Rossi said.

"I had the opportunity to see them ride for a bit when I was out on track and I was impressed with the speed of the riders. They knew the track already, which wasn't the case for the previous guys, and they also ride YZF-R3 bikes in the WorldSSP300 class, so this made riding in Misano a little bit easier.

"I had a really good time with them and the guys from the VR46 Riders Academy and I hope the Master Camp riders enjoyed it too, because having fun on the bike is very important."

Italy's Alfonso Coppola (19), France's Enzo De La Vega (17), Finland's Kimi Patova (15), Ukraine's Mykyta Kalinin (18), Brazil's Renzo Ferreira (15) and the Netherlands' Robert Schotman (18) form the latest Master Camp line-up.

After the excitement of meeting Rossi in the morning they spent the afternoon learning about bike set-up and suspension, while Yamaha Motor Racing's Managing Director Lin Jarvis gave advice on how to manage and progress in their racing career.

The Master Camp activities end on Friday. Rossi will be back in MotoGP action at next weekend's Czech Republic Grand Prix.

Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...


Tagged as: Yamaha , Valentino Rossi , VR46 , master camp
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Master Camp students meet Valentino Rossi (Pic: Yamaha)
Aegerter dash
Miguel Oliviera - KTM RC16 MotoGP
Morbidelli, Bagnaia, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Luthi, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez crash, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Bagnaia, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Navarro, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Manzi, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Quartararo, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Corsi, Bagnaia, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Corsi, Bagnaia, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Quartararo, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Schrotter, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Cortese, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Cortese, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Luthi, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez crash, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 