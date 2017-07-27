Rossi surprises Master Camp students

The Yamaha VR46 Master Camp riders saw a dream come true when they got to meet, and ride, with Valentino Rossi at the Misano World Circuit.After a quick briefing, given by Moto2 star Francesco Bagnaia, the Master Camp students had headed out on track... but were in for a surprise when Rossi joined the timed session!"It was fantastic to surprise the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp riders yesterday at the Misano circuit. I wanted to meet them and see how they were doing so far, since we were at the halfway point of the programme," Rossi said."I had the opportunity to see them ride for a bit when I was out on track and I was impressed with the speed of the riders. They knew the track already, which wasn't the case for the previous guys, and they also ride YZF-R3 bikes in the WorldSSP300 class, so this made riding in Misano a little bit easier."I had a really good time with them and the guys from the VR46 Riders Academy and I hope the Master Camp riders enjoyed it too, because having fun on the bike is very important."Italy's Alfonso Coppola (19), France's Enzo De La Vega (17), Finland's Kimi Patova (15), Ukraine's Mykyta Kalinin (18), Brazil's Renzo Ferreira (15) and the Netherlands' Robert Schotman (18) form the latest Master Camp line-up.After the excitement of meeting Rossi in the morning they spent the afternoon learning about bike set-up and suspension, while Yamaha Motor Racing's Managing Director Lin Jarvis gave advice on how to manage and progress in their racing career.The Master Camp activities end on Friday. Rossi will be back in MotoGP action at next weekend's Czech Republic Grand Prix.