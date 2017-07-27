MotoGP »

Suzuka 8 Hours: Yamaha holds off Honda on day one

27 July 2017
Yamaha Factory Racing Team starts Suzuka defence in style, but HARC-PRO Honda - featuring MotoGP's Jack Miller - is hot on their heels...
Suzuka: Yamaha holds off Honda on day one
Suzuka 8 Hours: Yamaha holds off Honda on day one
The Yamaha Factory Racing Team set the pace during Thursday's opening practice sessions for the Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance race.

Chasing three wins in a row, Katsuyuki Nakasuga and Alex Lowes have been joined by Michael VD Mark (a double winner for Honda) in this year's line-up, the Dutchman replacing Pol Espargaro after the Spaniard's MotoGP switch to KTM.

MotoGP wild-card and podium finisher Nakasuga set the fastest lap of the day, in the opening track session, courtesy of a 2m 7.540s.


Honda is determined to regain its authority for this year's 40th anniversary event, fielding MotoGP's Jack Miller and Moto2's Takaaki Nakagami alongside triple winner Takumi Takahashi at HARC-PRO.

HARC-PRO were quickest in FP2, but 0.216s behind Nakasuga's morning time on the combined results. The Yoshimura Suzuki team of Takuya Tsuda, Sylvain Guintoli and Josh Brookes were third (+0.871s) quickest.

The factory-supported F.C.C. TSR Honda team suffered a late blow to its line-up when Stefan Bradl was prevented from travelling to Japan due to an ear infection. Josh Hook has been called up to replace the Red Bull Honda WorldSBK star, alongside Moto2's Dominque Aegerter and former GP racer Randy de Puniet.

TSR were fourth fastest on Thursday, just ahead of the official Kawasaki entry of Leon Haslam, Kazuma Watanabe and Azlan Shah, who made it four manufacturers in the top five and were the final team under one-second from the top.

Practice continues on Friday, when the first qualifying sessions will also take place. Suzuka is the final round of this year's FIM World Endurance Championship.



Tagged as: Honda , Yamaha , Miller , Suzuka 8 Hours , Nakasuga
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Nakasuga, Suzuka 8 Hours (Yamaha)
Miller, German MotoGP race 2017
Miller, German MotoGP race 2017
Miller, German MotoGP race 2017
Miller, German MotoGP race 2017
Miller, German MotoGP race 2017
Miller, Bautista German MotoGP race 2017
Miller, Iannone German MotoGP race 2017
Miller, German MotoGP race 2017
Miller, German MotoGP race 2017
Miller, German MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Rossi, Dovizioso German MotoGP 2017
Miller, German MotoGP race 2017
Miller, German MotoGP race 2017
Miller, German MotoGP race 2017
Kallio, Miller German MotoGP race 2017
Miller, German MotoGP race 2017
Miller, Iannone German MotoGP race 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 