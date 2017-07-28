MotoGP »

Suzuka: Miller: It’s a fun bike to ride

28 July 2017
Jack Miller speaks of his pleasure at riding Honda's Fireblade around Suzuka's glorious curves; Honda entry ends Friday's provisional qualifying third fastest.
Jack Miller has spoken of his delight at riding Honda's H-CBR1000RR SP2 around the famous Suzuka circuit, after his MuSASHI RT HARC-PRO entry placed third in provisional qualifying on Friday.

The only current MotoGP rider to be present at this year's prestigious endurance event, Miller's fastest time on Friday was 1.1s off Alex Lowes' quickest lap of the day.

Not only is the 22-year old Australian having to learn the most effective technique for getting the best out of a production based machine, Miller has the ominous task of continuing his learning of the sinewy, challenging Suzuka layout.

A three-day test earlier in July aided that process, but Miller declared himself 'really happy' with the bike in its current form, and the team, which is also running Moto2 race winner Taka Nakagami and the experienced Takumi Takahashi.

Miller had complained of an iffy feeling with the front tyre during the test, which was held in hot temperatures. Still, on Friday he managed to lap within a tenth of a second of both team-mates.

The average of each riders' best time left Honda's leading entry third overall, four tenths off the Yamaha Factory Racing Team and just one hundredth back of the Yoshimura Suzuki entry.

All things considered, Miller was in a positive state of mind going into Saturday, when he will contest the all-important Superpole session that will define the front of the grid for Sunday's race.

“I'm really happy with the bike and the team,” said Miller. “It's working well and it's a fun bike to ride with how it slides. I'm really enjoying Suzuka too because it's a really cool event. I'm looking forward to the weekend.”

By Neil Morrison


Miller
