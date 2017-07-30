MotoGP »

Suzuka: Jubilant Lowes hails terrific Yamaha treble

30 July 2017
'We had a bit of a lead, a bit of a gap, so then you get a little bit more nervous because it's easy to lose a bit of concentration' - Alex Lowes.
Suzuka: Jubilant Lowes hails terrific Yamaha treble
Suzuka: Jubilant Lowes hails terrific Yamaha treble
Alex Lowes admitted his nerves started jangling in the final stages of the Suzuka 8 Hours, but he needn't have worried as the Yamaha Factory Racing Team made it three wins in a row in the prestigious event.

Yamaha World Superbike rider Lowes and team-mates Michael van der Mark and Katsuyuki Nakasuga completed the event almost a lap clear of Kawasaki Team Green's Leon Haslam, Kazuma Watanabe and Azlan Shah Bin Kamaruzaman, securing an historic victory in the 40th running of the famous race in Japan.

Lowes' triumph – his second Suzuka 8 Hours success after he tasted victory last year when he replaced Bradley Smith in the team – will certainly have done his chances of earning a new Yamaha World Superbike contract in 2018 no harm.

The British rider was all smiles afterwards in the post-event press conference and said he is already looking forward to returning to Japan next summer.

“I'm very happy to win again and the Suzuka 8 Hours is a fantastic event. I was a bit nervous in the final hours but these two guys did a fantastic job.

“We had a bit of a lead, a bit of a gap, so then you get a little bit more nervous because it's easy to lose a bit of concentration. The Yamaha Factory Racing Team did a fantastic job, I really enjoyed the bike and I'm looking forward to going back again next year already.”

Tagged as: Smith , alex lowes , Nakasuga
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Alex Lowes Suzuka 8 Hour Yamaha R1
Yamaha makes it three from three at 40th 8 Hours
Alex Lowes Michael van der Mark Katsuyuki Nakasuga Suzuka 8 Hour
Katsuyuki Nakasuga Suzuka 8 Hour Yamaha Factory Racing
Alex Lowes Suzuka 8 Hour Yamaha R1
Alex Marquez crash, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez crash, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Alex Marquez crash, Moto2 race, German MotoGP 2017
Smith, German MotoGP race 2017
Smith, German MotoGP race 2017
Smith, German MotoGP race 2017
Smith, German MotoGP race 2017
Smith, Redding German MotoGP race 2017
Smith, Lowes German MotoGP race 2017
Smith, German MotoGP race 2017
Smith, German MotoGP race 2017
Sam Lowes, German MotoGP 2017
Sam Lowes, German MotoGP 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 