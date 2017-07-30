MotoGP »

Suzuka: Exhausted Haslam leads Team Green to second

30 July 2017
'Five stints sounded like a good idea before we started bit it's definitely the hardest 8-Hour I've done!' Leon Haslam.
An exhausted Leon Haslam said all the hard work was worth it as he led Team Green Kawasaki to a magnificent second place in the Suzuka 8 Hours.

The British Superbike rider completed the lion's share of the gruelling race, which was the final round of the Endurance World Championship, to give Kawasaki the runner-up spot behind the dominant Yamaha Factory Racing team.

Haslam and team-mates Kazuma Watanabe and Azlan Shah Bin Kamaruzaman took full advantage as problems with the FCC TSR Honda denied Dominique Aegerter, Randy de Puniet and Josh Hook the chance to challenge Haslam during the final 30 minutes of the race.

“Five stints sounded like a good idea before we started bit it's definitely the hardest 8-Hour I've done. I'm so happy to get second place again for Team Green and we've done the same amount of laps as the Factory Yamaha boys, so I'm over the moon,” said Haslam, who was unable to make the post-race press conference due to severe dehydration.

“Big thanks to Team Green and everyone at Kawasaki and all the boys. It's been a hard few days but it's always nice to be stood on that podium. Thanks to everyone and we'll have to try and go one better next year.”


Leon Haslam , Suzuka.
