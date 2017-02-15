Phillip Island MotoGP test - Wednesday (4pm)

The second official MotoGP pre-season test began at Phillip Island in Australia on Wednesday morning.
Tito Rabat is absent due to injuries at Sepang, but the rest of the 2017 grid are present.
Testing, which began at 9:45, concludes at 5:45pm.
The red flags appeared after exactly three hours of testing in order for repairs to the tyre wall at Turn 6, following falls for Sam Lowes and Alvaro Bautista. An earlier interruption was for wildlife on track!
CLICK HERE to view live updates on Twitter, CLICK HERE to view on Crash.net
.
1. = Marc Marquez
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 29.873s [Lap 21/43]
2. = Maverick Viñales
ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 29.989s +0.116s [26/47]
3. = Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 30.215s +0.342s [32/42]
4. = Dani Pedrosa
ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 30.281s +0.408s [13/29]
5. = Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 30.410s +0.537s [16/39]
6. = Jonas Folger
GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 30.578s +0.705s [30/35]
7. = Jorge Lorenzo
ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 30.631s +0.758s [33/48]
8. = Jack Miller
AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 30.690s +0.817s [22/65]
9. = Alvaro Bautista
ESP Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 30.770s +0.897s [24/41]
10. = Hector Barbera
ESP Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 30.771s +0.898s [7/24]
11. = Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 30.776s +0.903s [28/45]
12. ^ Andrea Iannone
ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 30.818s +0.945s [43/45]
13. ˅ Danilo Petrucci
ITA Octo Pramac Yakhnich (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 30.838s +0.965s [35/66]
14. ^ Aleix Espargaro
ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 30.891s +1.018s [25/25]
15. ˅ Karel Abraham
CZE Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 31.179s +1.306s [17/33]
16. ˅ Johann Zarco
FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 31.263s +1.390s [56/67]
17. ˅ Pol Espargaro
ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 31.284s +1.411s [28/39]
18. = Alex Rins
ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 31.618s +1.745s [41/50]
19. = Scott Redding
GBR Octo Pramac Yakhnich (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 31.755s +1.882s [33/38]
20. = Loris Baz
FRA Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 31.972s +2.099s [36/44]
21. = Sam Lowes
GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 32.307s +2.434s [15/32]
22. = Bradley Smith
GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 33.310s +3.437s [25/34]
CLICK HERE for pictures from the test
...
Key:
^
Rider has a higher position than end of previous hour.
=
Rider has same position as end of previous hour.
˅
Rider has a lower position than end of previous hour.
Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie
2016 Australian MotoGP:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 30.189s
(Qualifying 2)
Fastest race lap:
Cal Crutchlow
GBR Honda 1m 29.494s
Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo
SPA Yamaha 1m 27.899s
(2013)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez
SPA Honda 1m 28.108s
(2013)
By Peter McLaren