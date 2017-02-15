MotoGP »

Phillip Island MotoGP test - Wednesday (5pm)

15 February 2017
Lap times as of 5pm during day one of the 2017 Phillip Island MotoGP test.
The second official MotoGP pre-season test began at Phillip Island in Australia on Wednesday morning.

Tito Rabat is absent due to injuries at Sepang, but the rest of the 2017 grid are present.

Testing, which began at 9:45, concludes at 5:45pm. Marc Marquez has improved his time at the top to sit almost half-a-second clear with less than an hour to go.

The red flags appeared after exactly three hours of testing in order for repairs to the tyre wall at Turn 6, following falls for Sam Lowes and Alvaro Bautista. An earlier interruption was for wildlife on track!

1. = Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 29.497s [Lap 53/55]
2. = Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 29.989s +0.492s [26/59]
3. = Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 30.215s +0.718s [32/51]
4. = Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 30.281s +0.784s [13/41]
5. ^ Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 30.305s +0.808s [52/63]
6. ˅ Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 30.410s +0.913s [16/52]
7. ˅ Jonas Folger GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 30.578s +1.081s [30/50]
8. ˅ Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 30.631s +1.134s [33/59]
9. ˅ Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 30.690s +1.193s [22/71]
10. ˅ Alvaro Bautista ESP Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 30.770s +1.273s [24/55]
11. ˅ Hector Barbera ESP Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 30.771s +1.274s [7/35]
12. ^ Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 30.802s +1.305s [26/28]
13. ˅ Andrea Iannone ITA Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 30.818s +1.321s [43/53]
14. ˅ Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Yakhnich (Desmosedici GP17) 1m 30.838s +1.341s [35/78]
15. ^ Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 30.867s +1.370s [77/80]
16. ˅ Karel Abraham CZE Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 31.179s +1.682s [17/47]
17. = Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 31.284s +1.787s [28/49]
18. ^ Loris Baz FRA Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 31.495s +1.998s [55/55]
19. ˅ Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)* 1m 31.599s +2.102s [60/61]
20. ˅ Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Yakhnich (Desmosedici GP16) 1m 31.755s +2.258s [33/51]
21. = Sam Lowes GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)* 1m 32.307s +2.810s [15/35]
22. = Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16) 1m 32.690s +3.193s [43/43]

Key:
^ Rider has a higher position than end of previous hour.
= Rider has same position as end of previous hour.
˅ Rider has a lower position than end of previous hour.

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team.
Red Name = Rides for Satellite Team.
* Rookie

2016 Australian MotoGP:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 30.189s (Qualifying 2)
Fastest race lap:
Cal Crutchlow GBR Honda 1m 29.494s

Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 27.899s (2013)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 28.108s (2013)

