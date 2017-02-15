Phillip Island MotoGP test - Wednesday (Final)

Marc Marquez

Repsol Honda Team (RC213V)

[Lap 53/68]

^

Valentino Rossi

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1)

[76/77]

^

Andrea Iannone

Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)

[68/70]

˅

Maverick Viñales

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1)

[26/64]

˅

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda (RC213V)

[61/61]

^

Danilo Petrucci

Octo Pramac Yakhnich (Desmosedici GP17)

[87/87]

˅

Dani Pedrosa

Repsol Honda Team (RC213V)

[13/55]

˅

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17)

[16/64]

Jack Miller

Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)

[80/82]

˅

Jonas Folger

Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)*

[30/62]

˅

Jorge Lorenzo

Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP17)

[33/61]

˅

Alvaro Bautista

Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP16)

[24/68]

˅

Hector Barbera

Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP16)

[7/51]

˅

Aleix Espargaro

Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)

[26/28]

Johann Zarco

Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1)*

[77/80]

Karel Abraham

Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP15)

[17/61]

Pol Espargaro

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16)

[54/59]

Loris Baz

Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP15)

[56/60]

Alex Rins

Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)*

[66/66]

Scott Redding

Octo Pramac Yakhnich (Desmosedici GP16)

[33/59]

Sam Lowes

Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP)*

[15/35]

Bradley Smith

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (RC16)

[43/57]

^

˅

Blue Name = Rides for Factory Team

Red Name

2016 Australian MotoGP:

Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:

By Peter McLaren

The second official MotoGP test of 2017 began at Phillip Island in Australia on Wednesday.Tito Rabat is absent due to injuries at Sepang, but the rest of the 2017 grid are present.Testing took place from 9:45am to 5:45pm. Maverick Vinales led the early stages before world champion Marc Marquez moved ahead.The Repsol Honda rider (reportedly using the latest RC213V engine on both his bikes) then improved his time, to pull almost half-a-second clear of Vinales.That advantage remained unchanged until Suzuki's Andrea Iannone and then countryman Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) took over second place in the final minutes.Nevertheless, Marquez held on to claim the end-of-day top spot for the first time this year.Earlier, the red flags had appeared after three hours in order for repairs to the tyre wall at Turn 6, following falls for Sam Lowes and Alvaro Bautista. An earlier interruption was for wildlife on track!Scott Redding, Hector Barbera and Pol Espargaro also fell on Wednesday, alongside another tumble for Lowes.The track action continues on Thursday and Friday.ESPITAITAESPGBRITAESPITAAUSGERESPESPESPESPFRACZEESPFRAESPGBRGBRGBR...Rider has a higher position than end of previous hour.Rider has same position as end of previous hour.Rider has a lower position than end of previous hour.SPA Honda(Qualifying 2)GBR HondaSPA Yamaha(2013)SPA Honda(2013)